Air India Express launches 'freedom sale' with fares starting from ₹1,279

Air India Express launches 'freedom sale' with fares starting from ₹1,279

Passengers can avail of 25% off Xpress Biz fares and 20% off extra baggage with Air India Express, as part of their special Freedom Sale to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day

Air India Express

Air India Express operates over 500 daily flights, connecting 38 domestic and 17 international destinations. Its fleet has grown to 116 aircraft, the release added.

Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India Express has rolled out a special ‘Freedom Sale’ to celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day, offering reduced ticket prices on both domestic and international flights.
 
The sale went live on 10 August through the carrier’s official website (www.airindiaexpress.com) and mobile application. From 11 to 15 August, the offer will also be accessible via all major booking platforms. 
 
Travellers can use this offer to book flights between 19 August and 31 March 2026, including major Indian festivals such as Onam, Durga Puja, Deepawali, and Christmas, the company’s release noted.
 
 
Under this scheme, domestic fares start at ₹1,279, while international tickets begin at ₹4,279.

Fare Categories Offered

The Freedom Sale includes different fare types, catering to the passenger's needs:
  • Xpress Lite: A zero check-in baggage option, available only via the airline’s website.     
  • Xpress Value: Comes with standard check-in baggage, starting at ₹1,379 for domestic routes and ₹4,479 for international journeys.  
  • Xpress Biz: A business-class style service featuring a seat pitch of up to 58 inches, now offered on more than 40 newly inducted aircraft.

Perks for Members of the Airline’s Loyalty Programme

  • 25% off Xpress Biz fares
  • 20% discount on extra baggage

Topics : Independence Day Air India Aviation air india express festivals

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

