Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Air India hired over 5,700 people in FY24, including over 3,800 flying crew

The annual appraisal cycle for the staff has been underway at the airline for some time

Air India

In the message, Wilson also said on April 1, the airline moved to a new Revenue Accounting System.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India hired more than 5,700 employees, including over 3,800 flying crew, in the financial year ended March 31, as part of the five-year transformation plan to revive the fortunes of the airline.
As part of expanding its presence, the carrier launched 16 new routes, including 11 international ones, in the last financial year. It inducted four A320 neos, 14 A321 neos, eight B777s, and three A350s during this period.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In his message to the staff on Friday, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said the airline has onboarded the first batch of cadet pilots who will soon commence ground training with its partner flying schools in the US later this month.
"Also, after much hard work, our cabin crew team also cleared the backlog of training batches -- and marked the release-to-service of our 4000th new crew member since privatization!," he said.
According to a communication highlighting the activities done during the take off phase of the five-year Vihaan.AI plan, the airline hired more than 3,800 flying staff and over 1,950 non-flying people during 2023-24.
In the message, Wilson also said on April 1, the airline moved to a new Revenue Accounting System.
"Our Finance and HR colleagues are busy compiling the numbers which will, amongst other things, determine increments and, once the counting, reporting, auditing and board approvals are complete in a few weeks' time, we'll share the news and ensure that changes are made effective from 1st April," he added.
The annual appraisal cycle for the staff has been underway at the airline for some time.

Also Read

IndiGo aims to double in size by 2030 with new routes: CEO Pieter Elbers

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Air India gets DGCA's approval for maintenance of A350, A320 aircraft

Air India to reinstate 100% of its long-grounded fleet since Tata takeover

Government may implement 2-month asset freeze of airlines under insolvency

RBI imposes monetary penalty on IDFC First Bank, LIC Housing Finance

HP launches AI-enhanced laptops designed for gamers, content creators

Titan Q4 results: Revenue grows 17% on robust demand for jewelry products

Gujarat frontrunner in Tesla race: TN, Telangana, Maharashtra too in fray

Canon eyes double digit growth in Indian market, launches NorthStar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon