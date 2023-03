Air India rejigs policies for women employees; provides daycare help

Air India will provide 26 weeks of maternity leave to women employees as well as daycare support under its revamped policies.

Besides, the airline will give women pilots the choice to opt for quicker turnaround flights till the child reaches the age of one year. The option will be subject to request and availability, according to an internal communication.

The revised policies, to be effective from April 1, are part of the carrier's 'MOMS - Returning Mothers Programme'. MOMS refers to 'Making Our Mothers Soar'.

Women employees will get maternity leave for 26 weeks, including for commissioning and adopting mothers, as per the communication. Currently, the maternity leave is for 12 weeks.

A commissioning mother refers to one who commissions a surrogate mother to bear a child on her behalf while adopting mother is one who legally adopts a child.

Under the programme, a woman employee can avail of nutrition guidance and day care facility on a co-pay model. There will also be counselling sessions to "address mental well-being, preparation for childbirth and plans to return to work for expectant mothers", the communication said.

Also Read T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles BNPL platform Simpl introduces menstrual, adoption and pet care leaves US Senate rejects measure to grant rail workers 7 days of paid sick leave Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final NCLAT drops Jindal Stainless plea over Mittal Corp, asks to approach NCLT Hero MotoCorp appoints company insider Niranjan Gupta as new CEO InoxCVA to set up cryogenic tank facility in Vadodara for Rs 200 crore Bimaplan partners with Impex to provide customers with extended warranty Godrej group and SBI sign a strategic MoU to deepen partnership

Air India, which was taken over by Tata Group in January last year, has more than 5,000 women employees, including flying and non-flying staff. This accounts for around 40 per cent of the total headcount of nearly 11,000 people.