Air India rejigs policies for women employees; provides daycare help

The revised policies, to be effective from April 1, are part of the carrier's 'MOMS - Returning Mothers Programme'. MOMS refers to 'Making Our Mothers Soar'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
Air India will provide 26 weeks of maternity leave to women employees as well as daycare support under its revamped policies.

Besides, the airline will give women pilots the choice to opt for quicker turnaround flights till the child reaches the age of one year. The option will be subject to request and availability, according to an internal communication.

The revised policies, to be effective from April 1, are part of the carrier's 'MOMS - Returning Mothers Programme'. MOMS refers to 'Making Our Mothers Soar'.

Women employees will get maternity leave for 26 weeks, including for commissioning and adopting mothers, as per the communication. Currently, the maternity leave is for 12 weeks.

A commissioning mother refers to one who commissions a surrogate mother to bear a child on her behalf while adopting mother is one who legally adopts a child.

Under the programme, a woman employee can avail of nutrition guidance and day care facility on a co-pay model. There will also be counselling sessions to "address mental well-being, preparation for childbirth and plans to return to work for expectant mothers", the communication said.

Air India, which was taken over by Tata Group in January last year, has more than 5,000 women employees, including flying and non-flying staff. This accounts for around 40 per cent of the total headcount of nearly 11,000 people.

Topics : Air India | women employees | Maternity leave

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

