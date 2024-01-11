Jaguar Land Rover reports best-ever sales at 3,582 units in Apr-Dec period

Luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday reported record sales at 3,582 units for nine months ended December 31, 2023.

The company said its sales rose 93 per cent year-on-year as compared to the April-December period of the last fiscal.

Range Rover and Defender continue to lead with a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise of 250 per cent, contributing to over 75 per cent of the current order book, the automaker said.

In the October-December quarter, the company reported a 74 per cent Y-o-Y growth, achieving retail sales of 1,226 units, it added.

The newly launched Range Rover Velar witnessed a YoY sales growth of 183 per cent in the quarter, JLR said.

"Over the past nine months, JLR's progress in India has been characterised by consistent and substantial growth. Each quarter has shown an impressive year-on-year surge of nearly 100 per cent," JLR India Managing Director Rajan Amba said.

The burgeoning order bank and continuous order intake signal a robust demand, underscoring promising future prospects, he added.

"...the eagerly awaited Range Rover BEV has generated significant interest among clients across the country, and with our upcoming launches this quarter, we are poised to sustain our remarkable growth trajectory in India," Amba said.

The company's order book at the end of the third quarter remained strong with a Y-o-Y growth of 92 per cent, it stated.

The current total order book covers more than eight months of sales and is seeing a consistent increase month-on-month, it added.