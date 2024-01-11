Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jaguar Land Rover reports best-ever sales at 3,582 units in Apr-Dec period

Range Rover and Defender continue to lead with a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise of 250 per cent, contributing to over 75 per cent of the current order book, the automaker said

Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Motors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday reported record sales at 3,582 units for nine months ended December 31, 2023.
The company said its sales rose 93 per cent year-on-year as compared to the April-December period of the last fiscal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Range Rover and Defender continue to lead with a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise of 250 per cent, contributing to over 75 per cent of the current order book, the automaker said.
In the October-December quarter, the company reported a 74 per cent Y-o-Y growth, achieving retail sales of 1,226 units, it added.
The newly launched Range Rover Velar witnessed a YoY sales growth of 183 per cent in the quarter, JLR said.
"Over the past nine months, JLR's progress in India has been characterised by consistent and substantial growth. Each quarter has shown an impressive year-on-year surge of nearly 100 per cent," JLR India Managing Director Rajan Amba said.
The burgeoning order bank and continuous order intake signal a robust demand, underscoring promising future prospects, he added.
"...the eagerly awaited Range Rover BEV has generated significant interest among clients across the country, and with our upcoming launches this quarter, we are poised to sustain our remarkable growth trajectory in India," Amba said.
The company's order book at the end of the third quarter remained strong with a Y-o-Y growth of 92 per cent, it stated.
The current total order book covers more than eight months of sales and is seeing a consistent increase month-on-month, it added.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav stuns fans with new car costing 2.3 crore

JLR India retail sales double to 1,048 units in best-ever Q1 showing

Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold to miss three weeks due to knee injury

JLR reports best-ever H1 performance, sales grow two-fold to 2,356 units

India-Japan Fund to invest Rs 400 crore in Mahindra & Mahindra's unit

Maruti Suzuki plans to start exports of EVs, lithium-ion battery this year

JSW Group ties up with Finland-based Coolbrook for low-carbon emission tech

Indian manufacturing unit to be operational by early 2025, says Micron CEO

Mahindra World City signs deal with Tamil Nadu to invest Rs 1,000 cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jaguar Land Rover India Automakers automobile manufacturer automobile sales Jaguar Land Rover sales Land Rover Range Rover

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon