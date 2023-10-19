close
Sensex (-0.16%)
65771.12 -105.90
Nifty (-0.09%)
19653.50 -17.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.24%)
6041.95 + 14.60
Nifty Midcap (-0.23%)
40272.90 -94.25
Nifty Bank (0.03%)
43903.35 + 14.65
Heatmap

Airtel gains 4.8 mn unique 5G customers in 3 states within 1 year of launch

Airtel 5G Plus has expanded its network within all districts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan

Bharti Airtel

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Within a year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus, Bharti Airtel has announced that it has over 2.1 million unique 5G customers on its network in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, as well as 2.7 million unique 5G customers on its Rajasthan network. The company has gathered more than 4.8 million unique 5G customers, the company stated in a regulatory filing with the exchanges on Thursday.

Geographically, the company has all Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh districts, including locations like Khajuraho, Khandwa, Gwalior, and Sukma. In its filing, Airtel also announced the successful roll out of its Airtel 5G Plus service across significant landmarks such as Mahakal Lok in Ujjain and the famous 56 DUKAN.

Similarly, in Rajasthan, the service is now available across all districts and union territories in the state, including bustling areas like Bapu Bazaar in Jaipur, border district Jaisalmer, the majestic Khimsar Fort, and the desert town of Barmer. Airtel has also extended its 5G network to destinations like Mount Abu and the Unesco World Heritage site of Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur.

Addressing the digital connectivity accomplished by the firm, Sujay Chakrabarti, CEO – Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Bharti Airtel said, "We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting lives of our customers."

Marut Dilawari, CEO of Rajasthan at Bharti Airtel, added, "We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritising cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state's widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 81 districts."

Over the past year, Airtel has set up India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru. Moreover, the telecommunications service provider has partnered with Mahindra & Mahindra to convert its Chakan manufacturing unit into India's first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing facility. Airtel also launched the Airtel Xstream Air Fiber, a wireless home Wi-Fi service in India powered by Airtel 5G Plus, showcasing the expansion and potential of its 5G service.

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

Adani Energy Solutions commissions 765 KV Warora-Kurnool Transmission line

Nokia to cut 14,000 jobs to lower costs amid weak demand in US, Europe

Wipro plans to join rivals in cutting new hiring as tech spending cools

REC along with BOI to cofinance projects worth Rs 30,000 cr in next 5 yrs

SJVN ropes in carbon credits developer EKI Energy for issuance of I-REC


This news also comes after Airtel announced its launch of its Airtel Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), an omni-channel cloud platform for enterprise contact centre solutions. The Airtel CCaaS platform can enable businesses to access contact center solutions at affordable monthly costs instantly.
 
Topics : airtel 5G Airtel Bharti Airtel 5G network rajasthan Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN Playing 11Jasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon