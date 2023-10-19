Airtel gains 4.8 mn unique 5G customers in 3 states within 1 year of launch

Within a year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus , Bharti Airtel has announced that it has over 2.1 million unique 5G customers on its network in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, as well as 2.7 million unique 5G customers on its Rajasthan network. The company has gathered more than 4.8 million unique 5G customers, the company stated in a regulatory filing with the exchanges on Thursday.

Geographically, the company has all Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh districts, including locations like Khajuraho, Khandwa, Gwalior, and Sukma. In its filing, Airtel also announced the successful roll out of its Airtel 5G Plus service across significant landmarks such as Mahakal Lok in Ujjain and the famous 56 DUKAN.

Similarly, in Rajasthan, the service is now available across all districts and union territories in the state, including bustling areas like Bapu Bazaar in Jaipur, border district Jaisalmer, the majestic Khimsar Fort, and the desert town of Barmer. Airtel has also extended its 5G network to destinations like Mount Abu and the Unesco World Heritage site of Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur.

Addressing the digital connectivity accomplished by the firm, Sujay Chakrabarti, CEO – Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Bharti Airtel said, "We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting lives of our customers."

Marut Dilawari, CEO of Rajasthan at Bharti Airtel, added, "We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritising cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state's widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 81 districts."

Over the past year, Airtel has set up India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru. Moreover, the telecommunications service provider has partnered with Mahindra & Mahindra to convert its Chakan manufacturing unit into India's first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing facility. Airtel also launched the Airtel Xstream Air Fiber, a wireless home Wi-Fi service in India powered by Airtel 5G Plus, showcasing the expansion and potential of its 5G service.

This news also comes after Airtel announced its launch of its Airtel Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), an omni-channel cloud platform for enterprise contact centre solutions. The Airtel CCaaS platform can enable businesses to access contact center solutions at affordable monthly costs instantly.

