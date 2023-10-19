close
Nokia to cut 14,000 jobs to lower costs amid weak demand in US, Europe

Nokia also posted weaker-than-expected earnings on Thursday in a separate statement

Nokia C12

Nokia

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
By Rafaela Lindeberg


Nokia Oyj to cut up to 14,000 jobs as reduced investment in fifth-generation mobile infrastructure from US and European operators weighs on the company. 
That represent a 10% to 15% reduction in personnel expenses and is expected to save as much as €400 million ($421 million) next year and an additional €300 million in 2025, the Espoo, Finland-based mobile network company said in a statement Thursday. 

Nokia also posted weaker than expected earnings on Thursday in a separate statement. 

Adjusted operating profit was €424 million ($467 million) in the third quarter, according to a statement. That compares to an average analyst estimate of €545.2 million, according to a Bloomberg survey. 

Adjusted earnings per share came to 5 cents, less than the 7 cents estimated by analysts.

“We are tracking towards the lower end of our net sales range for 2023 and towards the mid-point of our comparable operating margin range,” Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said in the statement. He had previously painted a gloomy picture for the second half of the year when the company downgraded the full-year guidance in July. 

After the second quarter, Nokia cut its full-year guidance for sales to €23.2 billion to €24.6 billion, with a comparable operating margin in a range of 11.5% to 13%. The top end of that range had previously been seen at 14%.

Makers of 5G equipment are struggling as operators in the US and the European Union seek to cut capital expenditures and adjust their inventories. Swedish rival Ericsson AB delivered a disappointing outlook this week, saying market weakness will persist into the fourth quarter and beyond.

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

