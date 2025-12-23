Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Saleem Ahmad assumes charge as RVNL chairman and managing director

Saleem Ahmad assumes charge as RVNL chairman and managing director

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited said Saleem Ahmad has taken charge as its new chairman and managing director. He previously served as director (projects) at NBCC (India)

Indian Railways

Before this posting, Saleem Ahmad was working as director (projects) at NBCC (India), the company said.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Saleem Ahmad assumed charge as the new chairman and managing director (CMD) of state-owned rail infrastructure company Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) on Tuesday, the public sector undertaking said.
 
What was Ahmad’s previous role before joining RVNL? 
Before this posting, Saleem Ahmad was working as director (projects) at NBCC (India), the company said.
 
What experience does Ahmad bring to the role? 
Ahmad is a civil engineer with over three decades of experience in construction. During his career, he has worked as executive director (civil) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and with the Mumbai Port Trust, RVNL said.
 
 
“He was also instrumental in designing and implementing last-mile connectivity solutions during his long stint in Delhi Metro. He is a 1990 batch pass-out civil engineer from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi,” the company said.
 

More From This Section

JB Park, president and chief executive officer, Samsung, Southwest Asia

Industry may be flat in 2026; we aim for double-digit growth: Samsung Indiapremium

Hyundai, Cricket

Hyundai becomes ICC premier partner for six major tournaments through 2027

mergers & acquisitions, mergers, acquisitions

Unity SFB's Aviom Housing acquisition may take 3-4 months to complete

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) and Chairperson of Indian Reits Association Alok Aggarwal

Brookfield India Reit raises ₹2,000 crore via sustainability-linked bonds

Gail India

GAIL signs MoU with Chhattisgarh for 12.7 LMT gas-based urea project

Topics : Company News Rail Vikas Nigam rail infrastructure Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamMotorola Edge 70 ReviewNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon