Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Ajmera Realty & Infra cuts debt by Rs 100 cr, down to nearly Rs 700 cr

Ajmera Realty & Infra cuts debt by Rs 100 cr, down to nearly Rs 700 cr

Outstanding debt has been reduced from Rs 793 crore (as per 2QFY25) to Rs 693 crore, Ajmera Realty said

Real estate, AI, Proptech Startup

Company plans to use the equity funds to accelerate its momentum for project launches, and to further strengthen its corporate functionalities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Thursday said it has repaid Rs 100 crore of its corporate debt and accordingly the outstanding debt has been reduced to Rs 693 crore.

The Mumbai-based company in a regulatory filing said it has "repaid Rs 100 crore of its corporate debt. The repayment is facilitated from the funds raised through the recent equity offering of Rs 225 crore."  The debt reduction ahead of its scheduled due date is expected to help the company post better returns on grounds of lower interest payments on existing debt, the company said.

"Outstanding debt has been reduced from Rs 793 crore (as per 2QFY25) to Rs 693 crore," Ajmera Realty said.

 

The company plans to use the equity funds to accelerate its momentum for project launches, and to further strengthen its corporate functionalities.

"This is a strategic move towards de-leveraging, and we are glad to reduce our corporate debt significantly. This exercise will help ease our debt-equity ratio and reinforce the management's commitment to higher growth and wealth creation for its stakeholders," Dhaval Ajmera, Director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, said.

He said the company is committed to attain five times growth, and this move is a significant contributor towards that goal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mumbai skyline, Market, Peak XV, firms, buildings, real estate, companies, Sequoia Capital

This smallcap real estate stock has zoomed 85% within 2 months

Q2

Ajmera Realty Q2 results: Net profit increases 57% to Rs 35.35 crore

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty

This realty stock has surged 50% in 2 weeks; zoomed 107% thus far in CY2024

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q1 results: PAT jumps 49% to Rs 31.43 cr

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Ajmera Realty hits upper circuit on stellar Q1FY25 nos; profit zooms 49%

Topics : Ajmera Group Realty Real Estate debt portfolio

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon