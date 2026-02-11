Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Akasa Air co-founder Praveen Iyer resigns, second top exit in four months

Akasa Air co-founder Praveen Iyer resigns, second top exit in four months

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said that after a remarkable five- year journey, Iyer has decided to move on to begin the next chapter of his life

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

Currently, the airline has 33 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Akasa Air's Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer has resigned, marking the second high-level exit at the over three-year-old airline in four months.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said that after a remarkable five- year journey, Iyer has decided to move on to begin the next chapter of his life.

He will partner closely with the leadership team to ensure a smooth and structured transition through April 30, 2026, it added.

Iyer is the second Co-founder after Neelu Khatri to leave the airline, which started flying from August 7, 2022. Khatri stepped down in October 2025.

Iyer is also part of the airline's Executive Committee.

 

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo now fully prepared to implement FDTL norms, informs DGCA

Boeing

Boeing to cut around 300 defense supply chain jobs across multiple sites

Air India Express

Air India Express could post first operating profit since privatisationpremium

airport, airport infra, aeroplane, flights

No dilution in pilot weekly rest norms, DGCA tells Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC seeks DGCA's stand on suspension of revised pilot duty-time norms

Now, Akasa Air has four Co-founders -- Aditya Ghosh, Anand Srinivasan, Belson Coutinho and Bhavin Joshi.

Vinay Dube is the Founder and CEO of the airline.

Currently, the airline has 33 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JSW

JSW Motors warns of delay in first car launch over China parts licence

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M Q3 result: Profit jumps 38.54% to ₹5,021 cr on strong auto performance

Dr Lal PathLabs, path labs

Dr Lal PathLabs revives M&A push with focus on plugging gaps in South India

Audit

Unlisted company margins at a record high, gap remains with listed peers

Anthropic

Anthropic AI engineer quits to pursue career in poetry: 'World in peril'

Topics : Akasa Air Aviation industry India airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS Bangladesh Trade DealIndia-US Trade DealBiopol Chemicals IPOIndia AI Summit 2026 Seven ChakrasVande Mataram New RulesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today