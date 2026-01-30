No dilution in pilot weekly rest norms, DGCA tells Delhi High Court

The aviation regulator told the Delhi High Court on Friday that it has not diluted norms on pilots’ weekly rest and that no airline has been granted any exemption from the requirement.

Appearing for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), advocate Anjana Gosain told a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia that weekly rest for pilots remains mandatory and continues to be enforced.

“Weekly rest is non-negotiable, and it cannot be tampered with. No relaxation has been given to any of the airlines. We have not withdrawn it. This statement can be there that weekly rest remains in operation,” she said.

Gosain clarified that the only limited relaxation granted relates to night operations for IndiGo, and that too is time-bound, valid only until February 10.

The submissions were made while the Court was hearing a public interest litigation alleging that the aviation regulator had unlawfully kept the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules in abeyance following large-scale flight disruptions.

The petitioners contended that the DGCA lacks the power to suspend the operation of the rules and sought their immediate enforcement.

The revised FDTL norms were notified in 2025 with the objective of enhancing flight safety by capping pilot duty hours, mandating longer rest periods and curbing night landings, in line with global fatigue-risk management standards.

Their rollout, however, led to operational difficulties for IndiGo, the country’s largest carrier, resulting in widespread cancellations and delays in December 2025.

In response, the DGCA temporarily kept certain provisions of the rules in abeyance and granted limited exemptions to IndiGo to ease passenger disruption, pending stabilisation of operations.

The petitioners have also sought directions restraining airlines from projecting themselves as ‘low-cost’ carriers, arguing that the term has no statutory backing under the Aircraft Act, 1934, the Aircraft Rules, 1937 or any applicable Civil Aviation Requirement.

They further urged the Court to direct action against IndiGo for allegedly failing to provide mandatory facilities such as free meals, refreshments and hotel accommodation to passengers affected by cancellations.

The Bench issued notice to the Central government, the DGCA and IndiGo, seeking their responses to the plea. The matter has been listed for further hearing after four weeks.