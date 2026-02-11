IndiGo now fully prepared to implement FDTL norms, informs DGCA

IndiGo has informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that it is fully prepared to comply with statutory provisions and implement the approved Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) scheme from February 11, following the expiry of a one-time temporary exemption granted after its operational disruption in December.

“IndiGo has further stated that all necessary operational, rostering, and monitoring arrangements are being put in place to ensure full compliance with the approved FDTL scheme with effect from February 11,” the regulator said in a statement.

The DGCA said IndiGo was granted a one-time temporary exemption on December 5 from provisions under Para 3.11 and Para 6.1.4 of the revised FDTL rules, which fully came into effect from November 2025.

Para 3.11 defines what counts as “night duty” under the FDTL rules. If a pilot’s duty period touches any time between midnight and 6 am, it is treated as night duty. Once a duty is classified as night duty, stricter fatigue limits automatically apply.

Para 6.1.4 sets those tighter limits. It caps how long a pilot can be on duty, how many hours they can fly, and how many landings they can carry out during such a shift, with the aim of reducing the risk of fatigue during late-night and early-morning operations.

By granting a temporary exemption from these provisions, the regulator had allowed the airline to schedule certain duties without being bound by the stricter night-duty classification and limits for a defined period.

The exemption was valid up to February 10. It was granted after the airline cancelled thousands of flights in early December due to a shortage of pilots required to implement the revised FDTL norms.

The regulator said the relaxation was aimed at stabilising flight operations and safeguarding passenger safety and interest.

FDTL norms regulate the maximum hours pilots and cabin crew can work, including flight time and standby duty, and specify mandatory rest periods to minimise fatigue and maintain operational safety.

According to the DGCA, the exemptions were subject to specific conditions. These included submission of hourly flight operations data to the regulator and weekly or fortnightly reports on operational performance.

During the validity of the exemption, IndiGo’s flight operations were closely monitored through periodic review meetings with the DGCA. Officers of the regulator were also deployed at various airports to oversee passenger handling and address inconvenience faced by travellers.

In addition, Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) — DGCA officials responsible for checking airlines’ compliance with operational safety norms — were positioned at IndiGo’s Operations Control Centre for real-time monitoring of flight operations, ensuring continuous regulatory oversight during the exemption period.