Akasa Air commences daily flight operations from Kolkata: Report

The eastern metropolis is the airline's 17th destination and the second in West Bengal after Bagdogra

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Akasa Air

Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 12:07 AM IST
Akasa Air on Thursday started daily flight services from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata, the airline said in a statement.

The eastern metropolis is the airline's 17th destination and the second in West Bengal after Bagdogra.

The airline started non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guwahati and Bengaluru. In the inaugural flight, 174 passengers travelled from Kolkata to Assam's largest city and 167 arrived in Kolkata from the Karnataka capital.

On a daily basis, the airline's flight will arrive in Kolkata from Bengaluru at 5.15 pm and leave for Guwahati at 5.55 pm. The return flight from Guwahati will reach Kolkata at 9.10 pm and leave for Bengaluru at 9.50 pm, an AAI statement said.

"Akasa has introduced services such as a caf and allowed pets on the plane," Belson Coutinho, co-founder and Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of the airline said.

"We are delighted to launch operations from Kolkata, our second destination in West Bengal," Praveen Iyer, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of the airline said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Akasa Air airlines Kolkata

First Published: May 19 2023 | 12:07 AM IST

