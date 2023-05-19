Akasa Air commences daily flight operations from Kolkata: Report

Akasa Air on Thursday started daily flight services from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata, the airline said in a statement.

The eastern metropolis is the airline's 17th destination and the second in West Bengal after Bagdogra.

The airline started non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guwahati and Bengaluru. In the inaugural flight, 174 passengers travelled from Kolkata to Assam's largest city and 167 arrived in Kolkata from the Karnataka capital.

On a daily basis, the airline's flight will arrive in Kolkata from Bengaluru at 5.15 pm and leave for Guwahati at 5.55 pm. The return flight from Guwahati will reach Kolkata at 9.10 pm and leave for Bengaluru at 9.50 pm, an AAI statement said.

"Akasa has introduced services such as a caf and allowed pets on the plane," Belson Coutinho, co-founder and Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of the airline said.

"We are delighted to launch operations from Kolkata, our second destination in West Bengal," Praveen Iyer, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of the airline said.

Also Read Akasa Air to launch Goa operations from Panaji on Wednesday: Co-founder Urination incident: Air India amends existing in-flight liquor policy Akasa Air to place order for fleet of aircraft in three digits by year-end Russian carrier Aeroflot increases flight frequency on Delhi-Moscow route Akasa Air to start flights from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Goa from Wednesday Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan India govt wants Go First flights to resume as soon as possible: Minister Edtech startup Byju's sued by creditor Glas Trust Company tied to $1.2 bn Business visit expenses by employer not covered in RBI's remittance scheme CCI gives nod to proposed merger of Credit Suisse Group with UBS Group