Akasa Air expects deliveries of ten Boeing 737 MAX aircraft by 2027

The carrier currently operates a fleet of 24 aircraft, all of which are 737 MAX planes. Photo: Bloomberg

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian carrier Akasa Air expects deliveries of Boeing's 737 MAX 10 planes by the summer of 2027, Akasa's chief executive officer Vinay Dube told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry event on Wednesday.

Akasa Air had ordered 150 737 MAX narrow body planes in January, including the MAX 10 and MAX 8-200 versions. It had not specified how many of each type were ordered.



The carrier currently operates a fleet of 24 aircraft, all of which are 737 MAX planes.

ALSO READ: Akasa Air now allows carriage of pets weighing up to 10 kg in cabin