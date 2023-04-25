close

Akasa Air says no significant impact of delay in Boeing 737 delivery

Budget carrier began operations last August and has 19 737 Max planes in its fleet

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
Akasa Air

Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Akasa Air said on Tuesday its operational plans remain on track and it does not see a significant impact of Boeing 737 Max delivery delays on its expansion.
Akasa Air began operations last August and has 19 737 Max planes in its fleet.

"We have one planned delivery between April and September this year. Accordingly, our 20th aircraft is expected by June and our operating plans are still on track," it said in a statement.
SpiceJet has 18 737 Max planes including five leased from a Turkish airline Corendon. Air India Express operates 26 737NG aircraft and will receive the first of its 737 Max planes later this year. This is part of the 190 737 Max planes Air India ordered in February. Both airlines didn't offer comments.

Aircraft producer Boeing has told customers it will have to defer deliveries after being notified of a non-standard manufacturing process used in installation of two fittings in the fuselage of the aircraft.
While this will not impact safety and in-service fleet can continue to operate, the issue will likely affect a significant number of Boeing 737 aircraft both in production and in storage, the US plane maker has told airlines

Boeing and its suppliers are working along with the US Federal Aviation Administration to address the issue. Inspection of the fittings will be carried out and replacement will be done if necessary.
Topics : Akasa Air Boeing 737 Federal Aviation Administration

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

