Akasa Air says no significant impact of delay in Boeing 737 delivery



Akasa Air began operations last August and has 19 737 Max planes in its fleet. Akasa Air said on Tuesday its operational plans remain on track and it does not see a significant impact of Boeing 737 Max delivery delays on its expansion.



SpiceJet has 18 737 Max planes including five leased from a Turkish airline Corendon. Air India Express operates 26 737NG aircraft and will receive the first of its 737 Max planes later this year. This is part of the 190 737 Max planes Air India ordered in February. Both airlines didn't offer comments. "We have one planned delivery between April and September this year. Accordingly, our 20th aircraft is expected by June and our operating plans are still on track," it said in a statement.



While this will not impact safety and in-service fleet can continue to operate, the issue will likely affect a significant number of Boeing 737 aircraft both in production and in storage, the US plane maker has told airlines Aircraft producer Boeing has told customers it will have to defer deliveries after being notified of a non-standard manufacturing process used in installation of two fittings in the fuselage of the aircraft.

Also Read Akasa Air to fly with 15 fewer seats due to supply chain woes 'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160% SpiceJet posts highest ever quarterly loss amid high fuel prices SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3 Standard Chartered, Akasa Air close operating lease of Boeing 737 Max 8 Alternative credit firm BlackSoil says FY23 investments grew 55% YoY Apple wins major antitrust case against Fortnite maker Epic Games What's in a logo? A lot, as Sebi and Nokia give a digital twist to theirs Boeing faces production issues; Air India, Akasa expansion may get delayed Hyundai Motor's reports 109% increase in Q1, beating expectations

Boeing and its suppliers are working along with the US Federal Aviation Administration to address the issue. Inspection of the fittings will be carried out and replacement will be done if necessary.

