close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple wins major antitrust case against Fortnite maker Epic Games

Apple has won the long-drawn antitrust court battle in the US against Fortnite maker Epic Games over its App Store policies

IANS San Francisco
Apple inc (Wikimedia Commons)

Apple inc (Wikimedia Commons)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple has won the long-drawn antitrust court battle in the US against Fortnite maker Epic Games over its App Store policies.

The ruling is a major setback for Epic Games and other developers and could set precedent for further antitrust claims, according to reports.

The US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals largely upheld the district court's earlier ruling related to Epic Games' antitrust claims in favour of Apple, reports TechCrunch.

However, it also upheld the lower court's judgment in favour of Epic under California's Unfair Competition Law.

"Today's decision reaffirms Apple's resounding victory in this case, with nine of ten claims having been decided in Apple's favour. For the second time in two years, a federal court has ruled that Apple abides by antitrust laws at the state and federal levels," the tech giant said in a statement.

"We respectfully disagree with the court's ruling on the one remaining claim under state law and are considering further review," it added.

Also Read

Epic Games not planning to build battle royale game Fortnite in VR

Epic Games adds for-kids accounts in Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys

Amazon's cloud gaming platform 'Luna' may add Epic Games' Fortnite

Epic Games to launch its 'Unreal Editor for Fortnite' on March 22

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

What's in a logo? A lot, as Sebi and Nokia give a digital twist to theirs

Boeing faces production issues; Air India, Akasa expansion may get delayed

Hyundai Motor's reports 109% increase in Q1, beating expectations

Emerging markets have an edge over mature markets, says BlackRock

Google, Meta, other Big Tech cos face UK crackdown as govt unveils new law

Tim Sweeney, Epic Games Founder and CEO, tweeted: "Lost another court verdict, climbed another mountain. The world has come a long way since 2020 when this journey began, with much progress achieved by many people in many nations around the world. And onward we go!"

Sweeney said that Apple prevailed at the 9th Circuit Court.

"Though the court upheld the ruling that Apple's restraints have aa substantial anticompetitive effect that harms consumers', they found we didn't prove our Sherman Act case," he added.

"Fortunately, the court's positive decision rejecting Apple's anti-steering provisions frees iOS developers to send consumers to the web to do business with them directly there. We're working on next steps," he further posted.

Epic originally sued Apple in 2020, as Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store after the game maker intentionally violated the App Store terms over in-app purchases.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apple USA

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

What's in a logo? A lot, as Sebi and Nokia give a digital twist to theirs

Logo
5 min read

Boeing faces production issues; Air India, Akasa expansion may get delayed

Boeing
2 min read

Hyundai Motor's reports 109% increase in Q1, beating expectations

Hyundai, Hyundai Motor
1 min read

Nestle India net profit jumps 23.9%, all products see double-digit growth

Nestle
2 min read

Emerging markets have an edge over mature markets, says BlackRock

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

semiconductors, chip
3 min read

HDFC Bank to buy stake in Griha, gets Singapore regulatory body's approval

Image
1 min read

IndusInd Bank Q4FY23 results: Net profit jumps 50% to Rs 2,040 crore

indusind bank
2 min read

Infosys, Aramco ink pact to create digitally connected employee experiences

Infosys
2 min read

Billionaire Hindujas' truce in doubt as lawyers say rift remains

Hinduja family
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon