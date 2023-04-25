Hyundai Motor's reports 109% increase in Q1, beating expectations

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co on Tuesday reported a 109% increase in first-quarter profit thanks to a rise in vehicle output as a global chip shortage eased and demand for its high-margin sport-utility vehicles remained strong.
Hyundai reported a net profit of 3.3 trillion won ($2.47 billion) for the January-March period versus a profit of 1.6 trillion won a year earlier.
That compared with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate for first-quarter profit of 2.3 trillion won from 16 analysts.
($1 = 1,336.2400 won)
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Also Read
Hyundai, Kia sued in US for lack of anti-theft technology in some models
Hyundai planning to invest $18.2 billion in EV production by 2030
Hyundai Motor considers buying General Motors India's Talegaon plant assets
Hyundai Motor India to increase vehicle prices from January 2023
Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors report best-ever wholesales in FY23
Emerging markets have an edge over mature markets, says BlackRock
Google, Meta, other Big Tech cos face UK crackdown as govt unveils new law
Serum Institute & Biocon Biologics reach new equity investment structure
Temasek scouts for opportunities in healthcare, retail and tech firms
Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)