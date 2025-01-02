Business Standard

Akums announces new facility for lyophilized, sterile dosage manufacturing

Akums announces new facility for lyophilized, sterile dosage manufacturing

Lyophilisation is the process of extracting water from drug particles at freezing temperatures, maintaining the drug's value and preserving the stability

Akums Drugs

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced the operationalisation of a new sterile facility dedicated to producing lyophilised products and injectables, in addition to vials, ampoules, eye and ear drops, and form-fill-seal (FFS) products.
 
Lyophilisation is the process of extracting water from drug particles at freezing temperatures, maintaining the drug's value and preserving the stability and shelf life of pharmaceutical products, especially sensitive chemical compounds.
 
The company stated that its entry into this niche segment, characterised by high entry barriers and limited competition, presents significant opportunities to innovate and cater to specialised therapeutic needs.
 
“By entering this space, Akums aims to meet the growing global demand for these products,” it added.
 
 
The facility aims to position Akums to meet the rising global demand and support large-scale manufacturing across a wide range of therapeutic areas.

This development comes as the contract drug manufacturing (CDMO) company focuses on capacity expansion after becoming a public entity in September last year.
 
The global lyophilised injectables market, estimated at approximately $3,365.4 million in 2023, is expected to experience steady growth, reaching $4,978.3 million by 2030.
 
“With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6 per cent during the forecast period, this market demonstrates strong potential driven by increasing demand for products requiring enhanced stability and extended shelf life,” Akums added.
 
Commenting on the facility, Sanjeev Jain, managing director, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, said that as global demand for lyophilised drugs continues to grow, the new facility is primed to meet this demand with the highest standards of quality and safety.
 

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

