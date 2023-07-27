Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for triple combination diabetes medication.Sitagliptin 100, Pioglitazone 15 and Metformin 1000/500 have been combined for the treatment of diabetes and offers a number of pharmacological advantages, the company said in a statement.The combination drug is going to better serve anti-diabetic patients, who require better treatment without necessarily swallowing multiple drugs.Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Joint Managing Director Sandeep Jain noted that the renoprotective effects of drugs like metformin, coupled with the functional and corrective influence of pioglitazone on beta-cell and metabolic syndrome and the stability of Sitagliptin, make an effective solution for diabetes."As a brand, we will continue to introduce new combinations to help patients around the world get better," he added.