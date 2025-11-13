Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Akums Q2 PAT falls 35.8% on muted CDMO biz growth, declining API prices

Akums Q2 PAT falls 35.8% on muted CDMO biz growth, declining API prices

Despite this, the CDMO segment remained Akums' key growth driver, contributing Rs 804 crore, or 79 per cent of its total revenue

pharma

India’s largest contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) also reported a 1.5 per cent on-year fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,018 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 1,013 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a 35.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated net profit for the September quarter (Q2 FY26) to Rs 43 crore, down from Rs 67 crore in the same period last year.
 
India’s largest contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) also reported a 1.5 per cent on-year fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,018 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 1,013 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.
 
The company attributed this fall to slow growth in its CDMO business on account of declining prices for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). “Trade generics and API sales also declined in line with focus on minimising losses,” the company added in its investor presentation for the quarter.
 

Also Read

Representative Picture

Servier India launches subsidised biomarker tests for rare cancers

pharma

Emcure Pharma Q2 results: PAT rises 25% to ₹251 crore on strong sales

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk, Emcure Pharmaceuticals tie up to expand Wegovy's girthpremium

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, CDSCO (Photo: Vajiram and Ravi Website)

Pharma units likely to face action for Schedule M violations: Expertspremium

Mounjaro, Eli Lilly

Mounjaro India's bestselling drug in October with ₹100 crore salespremium

 
Despite this, the CDMO segment remained Akums’ key growth driver, contributing Rs 804 crore, or 79 per cent of its total revenue.
 
“Volumes for the CDMO vertical grew 7 per cent Y-o-Y, as against muted industry volume growth, reflecting Akums’ position as preferred CDMO partner in India,” the company added. 
 
Commenting on the results, Sandeep Jain, managing director at Akums, said that the CDMO business is navigating through a complex phase, with continued weakening of API prices and sustained flat volumes in the industry.
 
“We remain focused on delivering long-term shareholder value by further cementing our leadership position in the CDMO business, taking measures to grow our domestic and exports branded business, and curtailing losses in API and trade generics,” he added.
 
The company recently broke ground on its new facility in Zambia, which aims at supporting access to quality medicines across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries, with a product range across multiple therapeutic areas and dosage forms.
 
It has also started commercial supply of formulations in Europe with dapagliflozin tablets to Switzerland. Akums is now aiming to supply rivaroxaban tablets in the market by Q3 FY26.
 
“The developments in Zambia and Europe mark important milestones in our ongoing journey of becoming a global CDMO,” Sanjeev Jain, managing director at Akums, added.
 
On Thursday, Akums’ share price fell by 3.54 per cent, closing at Rs 437.10 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

More From This Section

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

M&M, Manulife to set up life insurance JV with Rs 3,600 cr investment

Meesho

Meesho leads India's value-commerce market with asset-light model: BofA

air india plane

Air India's losses 'dragged' down net profit in H1: Singapore Airlinespremium

Ranjan Pai, Manipal Group

Billionaire Ranjan Pai's Manipal Group eyes Byju's parent in insolvency bidpremium

boAt logo

BoAt posts fivefold revenue growth to ₹3,100 cr, returns to profit in FY25

Topics : Pharma industry Pharma sector Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon