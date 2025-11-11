Servier India launches subsidised biomarker tests for rare cancers

Servier India, a subsidiary of the French pharmaceutical company Servier Group, on Tuesday announced the launch of a patient-centric biomarker IDH1 and IDH2 testing initiative in collaboration with genomic laboratories MedGenome and Reliance-backed Strand Life Sciences.

As part of this agreement, a customised panel of biomarker tests for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), an aggressive blood cancer, and cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), a rare bile duct cancer, will be introduced across India at subsidised rates, making these advanced diagnostics more affordable and accessible.

“For those consulting private hospitals, the tests will be available at heavily subsidised rates of around 60 to 75 per