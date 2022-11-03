JUST IN
Adani Wilmar's profit plunges on back of cost rise, soft rural demand
SIS Q2 net profit dips marginally to Rs 67 cr, revenue jumps 14%
Gains in UPL hinge on reduction of debt, improved cash flow generation
M&M Financial Services net profit falls 55% to Rs 492 cr in July-September
Jindal Stainless Q2 results: Profit more than halves; revenue up 11.5%
JK Paper Q2 net more than doubles to Rs 327 crore, revenue rises 72%
Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Sept quarter profit falls 77% to Rs 47 cr
Adani Transmission net profit falls 32% to Rs 194 cr in Sept quarter
Mahindra Holidays Q2 profit down 31% on higher expenses, fall in revenue
Macrotech posts Rs 933-cr loss in Q2 on provisions made for UK biz
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
65% Indian firms now employing gig workers amid tech talent crunch: Report
Business Standard

Adani Wilmar's profit falls 73% on the back of cost rise, soft rural demand

India's Adani Wilmar reported a 73% slump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the Fortune cooking oil maker reeled under dull demand from rural areas

Topics
Adani Wilmar | Q2 results

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO

India's Adani Wilmar reported a 73% slump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the Fortune cooking oil maker reeled under dull demand from rural areas and wrestled with industry-wide input cost inflation.

Consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to 487.6 million Indian rupees ($5.88 million) from 1.82 billion rupees a year ago.

Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between Indian conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group, saw total expenses climb 6% to 141.5 billion rupees, while revenue from operations rose over 4% to 141.5 billion rupees. The growth pace has been dragged by a decline in mainstay edible oil.

"In the edible oils segment, the quarter that went by saw multiple challenges in consumer demand with several macro headwinds in the form of high inflation ... delayed monsoon and tepid rural demand," Adani Wilmar said in a statement.

Consumer packaged goods makers from Colgate-Palmolive India to Nestle have been hammered by the COVID-19-led rise in cost of raw materials, with the Ukraine war further aggravating it.

Meanwhile, cash-strapped rural households have been opting for cheaper unbranded alternatives commonly sold in mom-and-pop stores even as branded cooking oil makers such as Adani Wilmar and Saffola brand owner Marico lowered prices.

Consumer goods companies are now betting on festive demand, easing prices of a few essentials and late revival in monsoon rains in the agriculture-dependent economy to boost sales in the coming months.

Adani Wilmar expects the second half of this fiscal year to be better with a recovery in consumer demand, even in its edible oils business.

($1 = 82.8830 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Wilmar

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 13:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.