Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / How did Air India crash? Clues point to power failure, not explosion

How did Air India crash? Clues point to power failure, not explosion

Air India flight AI171 crashed near Ahmedabad after take-off. Early signs point to power failure, not explosion. Investigations are underway as Boeing 787 safety concerns come under lens

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Remains of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Rajarshi Bhattacharjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India flight AI171, en route to London Gatwick airport with 242 people on board, crashed into a residential neighbourhood in Meghani Nagar, near Ahmedabad airport. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft took off from Ahmedabad at 1.55 pm before crashing shortly after.
 
The aircraft, under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with 8,200 hours of experience and First Officer Clive Kundar with 1,100 hours of experience, had barely left the ground before it encountered critical issues.
 
Media reports indicate the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner may have gone down due to possible engine failure, loss of control, or instrumentation issues. Analysis of the Flight Data Recorder, Cockpit Voice Recorder, and ACARS transmissions will be crucial in determining the exact cause of the incident.
 

Loss of power likely, say ex-pilot

“The visuals show that the aircraft went down while flying. Which means there was no mid-air explosion... The visuals show that the aircraft faced a loss of power... The loss of power can be due to engine malfunction, but it is very unlikely that both engines would lose power simultaneously... It is a very big engine, and it is rare that both engines lose power due to a bird hit in a one-minute duration,” said former pilot Ehsan Khalid, speaking to news agency ANI.
 
“Since the landing gear was down, it is possible that a loss of engine was detected beforehand. There are many variables, and any speculation would be unjust,” Khalid said.

Also Read

PremiumAir India

Ahmedabad plane crash puts focus on repeated DGCA warnings to Air India

Boeing

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner under lens after Air India crash in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Ahmedabad plane crash: Working to gather more information, says Boeing

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India plane crashes into medical hostel, wreckage stuck in building

Vijay Rupani, Gujpoll

Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani feared to be among passengers on Air India plane

 

Pilot issued distress call before silence

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner issued a “Mayday” distress call – an aviation emergency signal – moments before contact was lost with Air Traffic Control (ATC). “It gave a MAYDAY call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC,” DGCA mentioned.  
 
“The pilot initially appeared to be sending a message seeking help after detecting a problem. Shortly after, he issued a ‘mayday’ distress call,” said Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, speaking to journalists. Investigations are underway, he said.
 

Boeing 787 safety concerns resurface

Despite its cutting-edge design and popularity around the world, Boeing’s Dreamliner has faced multiple safety concerns. In March 2024, Chile’s LATAM Airlines Boeing 787-9 plunged mid-air, injuring 50 passengers due to a cockpit seat fault.
 
Pilots have previously reported issues such as engine icing, fuel leaks, and electrical faults. In 2013, two lithium-ion battery fires — one on a parked aircraft in Boston and another mid-flight in Japan — led to a global grounding of the fleet. The FAA halted operations until Boeing redesigned the battery systems to ensure safety.

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Ex-AAP MLA's wife files defamation suit against FM Sitharaman in Delhi

Train derailed, Jharkhand train derailed

Coach of Delhi-Ghaziabad train derails, train services disrupted briefly

police

Vehicles torched, cops injured in Bengal: What triggered the chaos?

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Modi govt committed to providing 33% reservation to women: Gadkari

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Ahmedabad crash LIVE news updates : Flight operations resume at Ahmedabad airport

Topics : Air India ahmedabad plane crash Boeing DGCA plane crash Tata group Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAP SSC Supplementary ResultGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratWhy Stock Market Down TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon