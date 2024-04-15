Business Standard
Ambuja Cements to buy grinding unit in TN at a total value of Rs 413.75 cr

The acquisition the company said will aid in enhancing its coastal footprint across southern markets of Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Gautam Adani-promoted Ambuja Cements on Monday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire a grinding unit in Tamil Nadu at a total value of Rs 413.75 crore, to expand its footprint in the South India market.

In its statement, Ambuja Cements said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity from My Home Industries, located at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.
This acquisition, the company said, is funded through internal accruals and takes Adani Group’s cement capacity to 78.9 MTPA.

The statement added, the limited availability of limestone in Tamil Nadu presents a unique competitive advantage with coastal movement of clinker from the Sanghipuram Plant ensuring cost-efficient operations. Ambuja Cements acquired the Sanghipuram plant from Sanghi Industries in the last financial year.

Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer for Adani Cement said, “Ambuja Cements will also inherit the existing dealer network and retain current employees, facilitating a smooth transition and enabling the rapid ramp-up of utilisation.”

At present, Adani sells 10 per cent of its cement volumes in the Southern market, its smallest market so far.

The Monday acquisition announcement comes at a time when Adani Cements’ competitors – UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat (Cement) and Shree Cement, are all adding fresh cement capacities in the South India market. According to industry analysts, a slew of central government and state government projects have turned cement makers' interest towards the South India market.


First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

