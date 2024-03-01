American beverage giant PepsiCo launches new globe logo worldwide

American beverage giant Pepsi, on Friday, rolled out its new globe logo worldwide, as part of its first major global redesign in 14 years.

In India, the company unveiled the new globe logo at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, with a digital artwork that introduced the updated colour palette for the brand – electric blue and black.

“The new logo thoughtfully borrows equity from Pepsi’s past, whilst incorporating modern elements to create a look that is unapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi,” the company said in a release.

“We are thrilled to reveal Pepsi's refreshed visual identity and new logo, embodying unapologetic modernity and the iconic status of Pepsi. The fresh design language reflects the invigorating spirit of Indian youth and their boundless pursuit of possibilities,” said Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India.