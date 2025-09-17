Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Amitabh Kant joins IndiGo board after clearance from aviation ministry

Amitabh Kant joins IndiGo board after clearance from aviation ministry

Amitabh Kant, former NITI Aayog CEO and India's G20 Sherpa, has joined IndiGo's board as a non-executive non-independent director after receiving clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation

Amitabh Kant (Photo: Business Standard/Priyanka)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

IndiGo on Wednesday announced that former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has officially joined its board as an additional director in the capacity of non-executive non-independent director. His appointment took effect on September 15, after receiving the mandatory security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).
 
The airline had earlier, on July 3, announced Kant’s nomination to the board.
 
In a regulatory filing, IndiGo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, said, “…the company has received the requisite security clearance dated September 15, 2025, from MoCA yesterday. Accordingly, Kant’s appointment shall be effective from September 15, 2025.” 
 
 

HCLTech also adds Kant to its board

 
IndiGo is not the only corporate giant to bring Kant on board. Last week, HCLTech announced Kant's appointment as a non-executive independent director for a five-year term, effective September 8, 2025, until September 7, 2030.

According to the company’s exchange filing, the appointment was recommended by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and will require shareholder approval through a postal ballot. HCLTech also clarified that Kant has no family ties with its directors and is not barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or any other authority from holding office.
 

Amitabh Kant's career

 
Kant, aged 69, stepped down as India’s G20 Sherpa in June this year. Announcing his retirement from government service on LinkedIn, he wrote, “After 45 years of dedicated service to the government, I have decided to embrace new opportunities and begin a new chapter".
 
Over his long career, Kant has been credited with driving policy reforms and innovation across sectors. As G20 Sherpa, he played a pivotal role in India’s presidency in 2023.
 
Before that, as chief executive officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog, he spearheaded initiatives such as the Aspirational Districts Programme, the Atal Innovation Mission, and policies on digital infrastructure, green hydrogen, and advanced chemistry cells.
 
Earlier, as Secretary of the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), Kant led landmark reforms, including Make in India, Startup India, and ease of doing business measures, helping India jump 79 places in the World Bank rankings.
 
He also made a mark in tourism and urban development, having launched the globally acclaimed “Incredible India” campaign as Tourism Secretary and leading the “God’s own country” brand in Kerala.

Topics : IndiGo Amitabh Kant BS Web Reports Civil Aviation Ministry

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

