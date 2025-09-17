Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Lupin gets US FDA nod for generic drug Lenalidomide in multiple potencies

Lupin gets US FDA nod for generic drug Lenalidomide in multiple potencies

The announcement comes a day after Lupin said the US FDA had inspected its Nagpur injectable facility between September 8 and 16, issuing six observations

Lupin

Lupin

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based drugmaker Lupin on Wednesday said that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for a generic version of Lenalidomide capsules in multiple strengths—2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 25 mg.
 
The company said that these capsules are used to treat adult patients with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that develops in plasma cells in the bone marrow. The treatments include:
 
  • Multiple myeloma, in combination with dexamethasone.
  • Multiple myeloma, as maintenance following autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (auto-HSCT)  
  • Transfusion-dependent anemia due to low or intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) associated with a deletion 5q abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities.
 
It further added that Lenalidomide capsules are a generic equivalent of Bristol Myers Squibb’s Revlimid, a drug used for similar treatment. Lupin's drug will be manufactured at its Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh.
 

Also Read

drugs, pharma sector

Pharma in bitter health: Stocks sink upto 38% in 2025; time to bottom fish?

Stocks to buy today, September 15

Lupin, Astra Microwave among top analyst bets; check target, stop-loss

Lupin

Lupin share price rises 3% as USFDA okays schizophrenia drug; details

Lupin

Lupin shares advance 5% after Q1 results; should you buy in?

equity market, stocks, share market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 6: NSDL, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Britannia

The announcement comes a day after Lupin said the US FDA had inspected its Nagpur injectable facility between September 8 and 16, issuing six observations.
 
Earlier this month, the company also secured US FDA approval for its generic risperidone extended-release injectable suspension, used in the treatment and maintenance of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults.
 

Lupin Q1 result

The drugmaker reported a 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,221 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), up from ₹805 crore a year earlier, supported by strong sales in the US and India.
 
Total sales for the quarter stood at ₹6,164 crore, including US sales of ₹2,404 crore.
 
Lupin's shares were trading at ₹2,035.4 apiece, down 0.7 per cent, on the BSE at 1.54 pm.

More From This Section

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

FinBox raises $40 mn from WestBridge to boost AI-led credit platform

TCS

TCS partners with Qualcomm to launch co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc's Rajasthan fertiliser plant to start by Dec 2026: CEO

train, indian train

MakeMyTrip partners with Zomato to offer on-train meal delivery service

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

BeyondSquare raises $4 mn from Avant to expand financial reporting services

Topics : Lupin generic drugs US FDA BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyValorant Patch 11.06 UpdatesLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon