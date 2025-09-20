Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ghee to butter: Amul reduces prices of 700 products to pass on GST benefits

Ghee to butter: Amul reduces prices of 700 products to pass on GST benefits

The MRP of butter (100 gm) has been reduced to Rs 58 from Rs 62. Ghee rates have been cut by Rs 40 to Rs 610 per litre. The MRP of Amul processed cheese block (1kg) has been cut by Rs 30 to Rs 545/kg

Amul

Earlier, Mother Dairy had also announced price cuts on its products from September 22. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

GCMMF, which markets dairy items under Amul brand, on Saturday announced reduction of retail prices of more than 700 product packs, including ghee, butter ice cream, bakery and frozen snacks, as it decided to pass on benefits of the GST rate cut to consumers.

The new price will be effective from September 22.

In a statement, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) announced revision in price list of more than 700 product packs, offering full benefit of GST reduction to its customers, effective September 22, 2025.

"This revision is across the range of product categories like butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, bakery range, frozen dairy and potato snacks, condensed milk, peanut spread, malt-based drink, etc," GCMMF said.

 

The MRP of butter (100 gm) has been reduced to Rs 58 from Rs 62.

Ghee rates have been cut by Rs 40 to Rs 610 per litre.

The MRP of Amul processed cheese block (1kg) has been cut by Rs 30 to Rs 545 per kg.

The new MRP of frozen paneer (200 gm) will be Rs 95 from September 22 as against Rs 99 now.

"Amul believes the reduction in prices will spur consumption of a wide range of dairy products particularly ice cream, cheese and butter as the per capita consumption remains very low in India, creating a large growth opportunity," the statement said.

GCMMF, which is owned by 36 lakh farmers, said the reduction in prices will boost demand for its dairy products, leading to growth in its turnover.

Earlier, Mother Dairy had also announced price cuts on its products from September 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amul ghee dairy products

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

