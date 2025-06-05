Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amul partners with COVAP to launch milk in Spain, eyes expansion in Europe

Amul partners with COVAP to launch milk in Spain, eyes expansion in Europe

Amul debuts in Europe with fresh milk launches in Madrid and Barcelona, eyeing broader expansion across Spain, Portugal, and key EU markets like Germany, Italy, and Switzerland

milk factory amul mother dairy

The rollout will begin in Madrid and Barcelona, followed by cities including Malaga and Valencia

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), marketer of products under the brand name Amul, announced a strategic partnership with Spain’s Cooperativa Ganadera del Valle de los Pedroches (COVAP) to introduce its flagship milk product in Spain and the European Union, the Mint reported. 
The rollout will begin in Madrid and Barcelona, followed by cities including Malaga, Valencia, Alicante, Seville, Córdoba, and Lisbon in Portugal. In the future, Amul plans to expand into other European markets like Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.
The official launch event was held at the Embassy of India in Madrid. Amul’s Managing Director, Jayen Mehta, said “This association will ensure all our Spanish consumers will be nourished and energised with the goodness of Amul Milk. This is the first time that Amul fresh milk is being launched in Europe.” 
 
Highlighting India’s broader vision for global dairy expansion, Mehta said, “It is our great pleasure to bring the taste of India to the world, in alignment with the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to make Amul a global dairy brand…”   

  COVAP, founded in 1959 in Pozoblanco, Córdoba, is a leading Spanish cooperative with more than 2,000 active farmer-members. Its advanced dairy plant processes over 400 million litres of milk annually, exporting to more than 30 countries, including the US, UK, and parts of Asia. 
Commenting on the collaboration, COVAP President Ricardo Delgado Vizcaíno said, “This partnership with Amul allows us to work with another cooperative to help them grow their brand in Spain, benefitting not only our dairy farmer members but those in India as well..."
 

Amul: India’s dairy powerhouse

Amul, the world’s largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative with 3.6 million members, processes over 12 billion litres of milk annually through its 112 dairy plants across India. It boasts a turnover exceeding $11 billion and is recognised as the world’s strongest dairy brand by global rankings. 
In April this year, Amul raised the price of its fresh pouch milk by ₹2 per litre across the country. This represents a 3–4 per cent increase in the maximum retail price, which the cooperative emphasised is significantly below the average rate of food inflation.     
 
  In its statement, Amul highlighted that it distributes 80 paise of every rupee earned from the sale of milk and milk products back to milk producers. 
“The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” the statement said. 
Meanwhile, Mother Dairy also implemented a similar price hike of ₹2 per litre. 
The release further said that Amul had extended benefits to consumers last year by adding 50 ml and 100 ml extra milk to 1-litre and 2-litre packs for nearly five months. Additionally, the price of 1-litre packs was reduced by ₹1 in all markets from January. Amul clarified that there had been no price increase in fresh pouch milk since June 2024.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

