Anant Raj gets RERA nod for Gurugram project, eyes 357 MW data centres

Delhi-based real estate firm Anant Raj Ltd has received Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) certification from Haryana RERA, Gurugram, for the anticipated launch of its luxury residential project, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The project in Gurugram, named The Estate One, has a potential built-up area of approximately 1.22 million square feet. The company said it “is in process to launch the project and likely to be launched soon.”

The company's board, which met to discuss and approve the firm’s September quarter results, also announced that it is targeting a data centre capacity of 357 megawatts (MW) by FY32 across North and South India.

The firm currently operates 28 MW of information technology (IT) load across its campuses in Manesar and Panchkula and is expanding its data centre footprint across Haryana.

Earlier this month, Anant Raj Cloud Singapore Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Anant Raj Ltd, and Singapore-based Orange Business Services signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Haryana government to facilitate the hosting of overseas data in the state.

In July, the developer announced that it would separate its data centre and cloud services business into a separately listed company, Ashok Cloud.

The developer recorded a 13.25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit in the second quarter of the financial year (Q2FY27) to Rs 156.49 crore.

The developer’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 138.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The increase came even as the firm’s total expenses rose by more than 3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 491.17 crore, compared with Rs 476.46 crore in Q2FY26.

Meanwhile, the company’s operating revenue stood at Rs 661.53 crore, marking a 4.87 per cent Y-o-Y increase from Rs 630.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 17.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 197 crore from Rs 168 crore in Q2FY26.

Sequentially, net profit and operating revenue increased by 4.89 per cent and 4.77 per cent, respectively.