Tata Projects secures order from GSFC for acid complex in Gujarat

Tata Projects, the country's leading technology-led engineering, procurement and construction company, on Wednesday said that it has secured an order from Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) to develop an integrated phosphoric acidsulphuric acid complex in Gujarat.

The contract marks an important milestone in Tata Projects' expansion into specialised process industries and reinforces its position as an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner for complex industrial infrastructure.

The proposed complex will comprise a 600 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) phosphoric acid plant and a 1,800 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) sulphuric acid plant, along with associated utilities and offsite infrastructure.

"Tata Projects... has secured a significant EPC contract from Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited for the development of an integrated Phosphoric AcidSulphuric Acid (PASA) complex at Sikka, Jamnagar, Gujarat," the company said in a statement.

The project entails setting up integrated phosphoric acid and sulphuric acid manufacturing facilities, along with the required utilities and offsite infrastructure, it said.

"As we expand our presence in chemicals, fertilisers and other specialised process industries, our priority remains to build a high-quality, diversified order book anchored in technical expertise, execution credibility and enduring customer partnerships," Rajiv Menon, President & Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, Tata Projects, said.

Tata Projects has expertise in providing sustainable solutions for the execution of large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects while also demonstrating a strong presence in refineries and petrochemical plants.

It provides ready-to-deploy solutions for semiconductor facilities, giga factories, data centres, refineries, green fuels, roads, bridges, integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings and airports, power generation, transmission and distribution systems, chemical process plants, water and waste management, and mining and metal purification systems.