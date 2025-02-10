Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Anil Ambani's R-Infra settles dispute with CPL for Rs 6,503 crore

Anil Ambani's R-Infra settles dispute with CPL for Rs 6,503 crore

CPL's assets of Rs 5,777.13 crore stand assigned or transferred to R-Infra

reliance infrastructures rinfra

The dispute was resolved through mediation at the Bombay High Court. | Photo: Company website

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure Limited (R-Infra) has settled a dispute with CLE Private Limited (CPL)—formerly Crest Logistics and Engineers Private Limited, an unlisted private company—for an agreement of Rs 6,503.13 crore, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.
 
As per the terms of the agreement, assets and economic interests in assets of CPL worth Rs 5,777.13 crore stand assigned or transferred to R-Infra, and Rs 726 crore, being the decreed amount, stands converted into a secured loan, with customary representations, warranties, and indemnity in favour of the company.
 
With this, all outstanding disputes and claims against CPL have been fully and finally settled, the company informed.
 
 
In August 2023, R-Infra initiated pre-institution mediation proceedings against CLE Private Limited for “recovery of a sum of rupees one hundred thirty billion and two hundred fifty million and interest thereon” before the concerned authority of the Bombay High Court in Mumbai.
 
The dispute was resolved through mediation at the Bombay High Court. The consent terms under the mediation application were submitted to the mediation centre at the court in compliance with the provisions of the Mediation Act, 2023, to resolve the dispute.
 
Additionally, R-Infra's board of directors will meet on February 13 to approve the company's financial results for the quarter ended December 2024. Earlier, the company’s consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent for the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2 FY25) stood at Rs 4,082.53 crore, against a loss of Rs 294.1 crore in Q2 FY24.
 
The company's total market capitalisation stands at around Rs 11,159.02 crore.

More From This Section

Venturi Partners

Venturi Partners invests $25 million in affordable footwear brand JQR

Boeing

Boeing signals more orders needed before setting up assembly line in India

Gail India

GAIL revives plan to buy US LNG as Trump ends ban on export permits

medicine, Drugs

Glenmark, Cosmo get MHRA nod to market acne treatment medication in UK

Infosys

Trainees in tears as Infosys mass firings leave their careers in limbo

Topics : Reliance Infrastructure Reliance Infra Anil Ambani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEPariksha Pe Charcha 2025 JEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon