Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Apollo Hospitals expands genomics network, targets affordable testing

Apollo Hospitals expands genomics network, targets affordable testing

Apollo Hospitals to expand genomics institutes to Tier-2 cities including Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and Indore, aiming to cut test costs and boost access beyond metro regions

Apollo Hospitals

The group has so far conducted more than 11,000 genomic consultations, covering cancer, reproductive health, rare genetic disorders and preventive care. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apollo Hospitals Group said its Genomics Institutes, currently operational in 12 cities, will expand to five more locations in the coming months, including Tier-2 centres such as Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and Indore. The move aims to make genomic testing more accessible beyond metro cities, where awareness and availability remain limited.
 
The group has so far conducted more than 11,000 genomic consultations, covering cancer, reproductive health, rare genetic disorders and preventive care. With over 30 trained geneticists and counsellors on board, Apollo is positioning genomics as a critical pillar of precision medicine in India.
 
A major focus will be affordability. Whole genome sequencing, which currently costs around Rs 60,000, is expected to become significantly cheaper in the next three years as testing technology improves, turnaround times shorten and volumes increase. Apollo estimates the cost could fall below Rs 20,000, making personalised diagnostics viable for a wider patient base.
 
 
“Reaching more than 11,000 genomic consultations underscores the impact of integrating genetic insights into mainstream care. We are committed to making genomic testing accessible and integral to standard healthcare,” said Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.
 
The genomics market in India is drawing increasing interest, with players such as MedGenome, Agilus Diagnostics and Metropolis Healthcare expanding their genetic testing offerings. As awareness of preventive medicine grows and costs decline, industry experts expect strong growth in adoption over the next five years.

Also Read

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals to acquire IFC's 30.5% in health and lifestyle arm

Suneeta Reddy

Apollo Hospitals MD Suneeta Reddy sells 1.3% stake via block deal

share market, stock market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 22: Apollo Hospitals, Eternal, Hindalco, Vedanta

Apollo Hospitals

Suneeta Reddy to sell 1.25% stake in Apollo Hospitals for ₹1,395 crore

Dividend

Fancy dividends? Keep an eye on these 11 stocks today; check full list here

 
Earlier, Agilus Diagnostics, a subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare, announced the launch of its Agilus Comprehensive Genomic Profile (CGP) Rapid, which provides profiling of more than 500 cancer-related genes in four working days, compared to the conventional 30-day timeline.
 
Diagnostic chain Dr Lal PathLabs has also expanded its genomics capabilities by adding Illumina’s NovaSeq X Series to its genomics division, Genevolve. With this integration, the chain claims to now deliver faster and more accurate genomic research insights.
 
Meanwhile, Apollo is also investing in training, with plans to add genomics to its medical education programmes to address the acute shortage of trained geneticists in India.
 

More From This Section

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Prisma signs MoU with Indian Gas Exchange for market cooperation

oyo, oyo hotels, OYO Rooms

InCred, Analah consortium invests ₹50 cr in PRISM-backed Sunday PropTech

Wheeled Armoured Platform, WhAP 8x8

Tata Advanced Systems opens first overseas defence facility in Morocco

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, BSNL

BSNL to complete pan-India 4G rollout for all users by September-end

Infosys

Infosys expands partnership with Sunrise to modernise IT, boost AI adoption

Topics : Apollo Hospitals Apollo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAccenture New Andhra Pradesh CampusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon