Fancy dividends? Keep an eye on these 11 stocks today; check full list here

Fancy dividends? Keep an eye on these 11 stocks today; check full list here

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on August 19, along with their key details

Dividend

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

D-Street investors looking to pocket some passive income through dividends should keep an eye on the shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Industrial & Prudential Investment Company, Natco Pharma, Power Grid Corporation of India, and 7 other companies today, as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, August 19, 2025, according to BSE data.
 
Other companies featured in the list include Elixir Capital, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Refex Industries, R K Swamy, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Silver Touch Technologies, and Sumedha Fiscal Services.
 
Notably, the ex-date refers to the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The companies, however, finalize the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout on the record date.
 
 
Among the listed companies, Industrial & Prudential Investment Company has announced the highest dividend reward for its shareholders. The company has declared a final dividend of ₹110 per share. Additionally, Industrial & Prudential Investment Company has set the record date on August 19, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
 
Among others, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share for its shareholders, Natco Pharma has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share, Power Grid Corporation of India has declared a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share, and Indian Oil Corporation has announced a dividend. They have all set their record date on August 19 for determining shareholders' eligibility for the said announcements.
 

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on August 19, along with their key details:

 
Company Ex-date Announcement Record date
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Aug 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 Aug 19, 2025
Elixir Capital Aug 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.25 Aug 19, 2025
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Aug 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹110 Aug 19, 2025
Jammu & Kashmir Bank Aug 19, 2025 Dividend - ₹2.1500 Aug 19, 2025
Natco Pharma Aug 19, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Aug 19, 2025
Power Grid Corporation of India Aug 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.2500 Aug 19, 2025
Refex Industries Aug 19, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Aug 19, 2025
R K Swamy Aug 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 Aug 19, 2025
Shyam Metalics and Energy Aug 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.25 Aug 19, 2025
Silver Touch Technologies Aug 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 Aug 19, 2025
Sumedha Fiscal Services Aug 19, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Aug 19, 2025
  (Source: BSE) 

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

