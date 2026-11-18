Apollo Micro Systems on Wednesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based Redon Systems Private Limited to collaborate on tethered drone systems, multi-barrel loitering munition systems and other aerial platforms for Indian defence forces and government requirements.

The agreement, structured as a strategic collaboration and framework agreement, will expand Apollo's presence in aerial platforms and loitering munitions, the company said in an exchange filing.

The collaboration will combine the explosive and energetics expertise of Apollo Group companies with Apollo Micro Systems' capabilities in fuzes, safety and arming mechanisms, and avionics to develop indigenous loitering munition and aerial platform solutions for the Indian Armed Forces.

The MoU will also expand the company's scope in unmanned aerial warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) applications, in line with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Apollo Micro Systems said the agreement was signed today in the ordinary course of business.