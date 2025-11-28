Friday, November 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apollo Pharmacy targets 100 mn customers in 5 yrs, 2 new stores daily: CEO

Apollo Pharmacy targets 100 mn customers in 5 yrs, 2 new stores daily: CEO

Apollo HealthCo Executive Chairperson Shobana Kamineni said at present, Apollo Pharmacy serves over one million orders every day

Apollo Pharmacy

Apollo HealthCo operates Apollo Pharmacy that serves users across over 19,000 pin codes | Image: company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Apollo Pharmacy plans to open two new stores every day, targeting to grow its customer base to 10 crore within the next five years, its CEO P Jayakumar said on Friday.

The omni-channel pharmacy network, which has crossed the 7,000-store mark with the opening of its latest store in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, aims to strengthen the neighbourhood pharmacy reach.

"We will continue to expand by opening two new stores every day and grow our customer base to 100 million within the next five years, ensuring that the highest-quality medicines remain within everyone's reach," Jayakumar said in a statement.

Apollo HealthCo operates Apollo Pharmacy that serves users across over 19,000 pin codes.

 

Apollo HealthCo Executive Chairperson Shobana Kamineni said at present, Apollo Pharmacy serves over one million orders every day.

"The 7,000-store milestone reflects the scale Apollo has built and the trust families place in us. We will continue to deepen access, strengthen India's neighbourhood pharmacy network while ensuring Apollo remains the first and most trusted choice for healthcare," she added.

The company said its paid healthcare loyalty programme, Apollo Circle, has also crossed 10 million members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

