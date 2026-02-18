Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 10:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIA court rejects bail plea of accused in Antilia bomb scare case

NIA court rejects bail plea of accused in Antilia bomb scare case

An SUV with explosives inside was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in South Mumbai On February 25, 2021

Antilia

Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A special court here has refused bail to Santosh Shelar, an accused in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, saying there was ample prima facie evidence against him.

An SUV with explosives inside was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in South Mumbai On February 25, 2021.

Thane-based businessman Hiran, who had said he was in possession of the SUV before it was stolen, was found dead in a creek on March 5, 2021, under mysterious circumstances.

The accused in the case include former policemen Sachin Waze and Pradeep Sharma.

Shelar, a co-accused, had sought bail from the special National Investigation Agency court stating that he was in prison for over four years, and he had been falsely implicated in the case.

 

Judge Chakor Baviskar, in the order passed on February 13, said there was enough material on record to show that Sharma and Waze were in touch with Shelar through cell phones and communication apps.

Statements of witnesses establish that Shelar arranged tickets through his daughter so that he and other co-accused could flee to Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Nepal, Dubai and other places, the court noted.

"Huge evidence is available which prima-facie establishes connection of present accused with the offences inter alia commission of murder of Mansukh Hiran," said the court, rejecting the bail application.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 10:25 PM IST

