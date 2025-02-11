Business Standard

Home / India News / Fire breaks out at furniture market in Mumbai's Oshiwara, 10 shops gutted

Fire breaks out at furniture market in Mumbai's Oshiwara, 10 shops gutted

Over 20 fire engines, water tankers and other equipment were pressed into service to contain the fire that has been categorised as Level 2

Oshiwara fire

Thick smoke rises after a fire broke out at the Oshiwara furniture market, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

A fire broke out at a furniture market in Mumbai's suburban Oshiwara area on Tuesday morning. While there was no report of casualty, at least 10 shops were gutted in the fire, according to news agency PTI.
 
The blaze erupted at around 11:30 am in the market on Swami Vivekanand Marg. Videos on social media showed thick smoke rising from the furniture market after the fire broke out.
 
Over 20 fire engines, water tankers and other equipment were pressed into service to contain the fire that has been categorised as Level 2 (major), PTI quoted an official as saying. 
 
  The official said the blaze began at a furniture godown and spread to the adjacent shops on the ground floor of the market.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added. 
   
Oshiwara in Mumbai is known for its vibrant furniture market, offering a wide range of antique and contemporary pieces. Located near Film City, it attracts film and television professionals, with several studios and production houses nearby. 
 
The area boasts trendy restaurants, cafés, and dessert spots, making it a culinary hub. Its mix of high-rise apartments and gated communities makes it a sought-after residential locality. 
 
Oshiwara is also close to popular shopping destinations like Infinity Mall and hosts cultural events, attracting creative crowds. This blend of lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce makes it a dynamic and appealing part of the city.  (With inputs from agencies)
 

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

