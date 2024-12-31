Business Standard

As NPCI lifts limits, WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI services to all users

As NPCI lifts limits, WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI services to all users

With this development, WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI services to its entire user base in India

Whatsapp

Previously, NPCI had permitted WhatsApp Pay to expand its UPI user base in a phased manner. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has lifted the limit from onboarding UPI users for the third-party app provider WhatsApp Pay with immediate effect.

With this development, WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI services to its entire user base in India, NPCI said in a statement.

Previously, NPCI had permitted WhatsApp Pay to expand its UPI user base in a phased manner, it added.

There was a cap of 100 million users which has been lifted by NPCI.

With this notification, it said, NPCI is removing the limit restrictions on user onboarding on WhatsApp Pay.

WhatsApp Pay will continue to comply with all existing UPI guidelines and circulars applicable to existing Third-Party Application Providers (TPAPs), it said.

 

NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA).

NPCI governs the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) framework in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : WhatsApp Pay NPCI UPI transactions

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

