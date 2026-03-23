Asgard Alcobev appoints Ronak Jain as Managing Director

Asgard Alcobev Ltd on Monday said it has appointed Ronak Jain as new Managing Director.

With over 15 years of experience in the liquor and beer industry, Jain is set to drive the company's strategic realignment and long-term growth, a company statement said, adding that the appointment is for a period of five years.

Rohit Jain is a seasoned entrepreneur with diversified experience across breweries, distilleries, cement, steel, and allied industries, the company said.

The emerging alcoholic beverages manufacturer, previously known as Banganga Paper Industries Ltd, also announced two additional appointments -- Priyanka Jain as Additional Director (Non-Executive) and Binit Singhania as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & Finance Director.

These appointments underscore Asgard Alcobev's ongoing strategic realignment. Having transitioned from its legacy paper manufacturing business to the alcoholic beverages sector, the company recently acquired a majority stake in CMJ Breweries in Northeast India, according to the statement.