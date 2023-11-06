close
ASK Automotive collects Rs 250 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The IPO is an offer for sale (OFS) of 2,95,71,390 equity shares by promoters -- Kuldip Singh Rathee and Vijay Rathee

Equity, Markets, Stock Markets, Investors

The company has clients including TVS Motor Company Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, Greaves Electric Mobility, and Bajaj Auto | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Auto ancillary player ASK Automotive on Monday said it has mobilised a little over Rs 250 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale which opens for public subscription on Tuesday.
The company has allotted 88.71 lakh equity shares to 25 funds at Rs 282 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.
At the price, the company has garnered Rs 250.17 crore from anchor investors.
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs Fund, SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), Tata MF and Edelweiss MF are among the anchor investors.
The IPO is an offer for sale (OFS) of 2,95,71,390 equity shares by promoters -- Kuldip Singh Rathee and Vijay Rathee.
Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the entire proceeds will go to shareholders divesting their shares.
The issue, with a price band of Rs 268-282 per equity share, will be open for subscription during November 7-9. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 833.91 crore.
Gurugram-based ASK Automotive is one of the largest manufacturers of brake-shoe and advanced braking (AB) systems for two-wheelers in India with a market share of approximately 50 per cent in Fiscal 2022.
The firm supplies safety systems and critical engineering solutions with in-house designing, developing, and manufacturing capabilities. Its offerings are powertrain agnostic, catering to electric vehicles (EV) as well as internal combustion engine original equipment manufacturers.
The company has clients including TVS Motor Company Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, Greaves Electric Mobility, and Bajaj Auto..
JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book-running lead managers to issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Topics : ASK Group ASK Group investments IPO activity

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

