close
Sensex (0.92%)
64958.69 + 594.91
Nifty (0.94%)
19411.75 + 181.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.55%)
6104.65 + 93.30
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39937.10 + 349.70
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43619.40 + 301.15
Heatmap

Renew Power plans to invest Rs 44,000 cr by FY26: CEO Sumant Sinha

When asked about the impact of hardening yields, he said the company is preferring to borrow domestically, where the bank is flush with liquidity and is avoiding any overseas borrowing

Sumant Sinha

At a ballpark level, we are looking to invest about Rs 44,000 crore, Sinha said, speaking after the launch of the second edition of his book 'Fossil Free'

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Renew Power is targeting to invest around Rs 44,000 crore till the end of FY26 to add up to 9 gigawatt of capacity, company's chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha said on Monday.
The company, which has an installed capacity of 9.5 GW, is looking to invest both in wind and solar projects going forward that will require investments at the rate of about Rs 5.5 crore per MW, he said.
Sinha said the company has signed power purchase agreements for 5.5 GW of projects, which will be commissioned by the end of FY25, while in the case of another 3.5 GW, it has won bids but PPAs are yet to be signed.
Stating that it takes around Rs 4 crore per MW to install solar capacity and over Rs 7 crore for wind, and assuming a mix of 40:60 between the two, the average cost per MW of new capacity comes at over Rs 5 crore per MW.
At a ballpark level, we are looking to invest about Rs 44,000 crore, Sinha said, speaking after the launch of the second edition of his book 'Fossil Free'.
When asked about the impact of hardening yields, he said the company is preferring to borrow domestically, where the bank is flush with liquidity and is avoiding any overseas borrowing.
The rate has increased by 0.50-0.75 per cent for domestic borrowings, while the same is much higher internationally, he said.
The company is not impacted by the conflict in the Middle East region, Sinha said.
Meanwhile, he said the company is also looking at the Green Hydrogen space for which it has already a joint venture with state-owned Indian Oil Corporation and L&T.
He also pitched for sops like import duty waivers for equipment, or extending the benefits of Special Economic Zones for the sector, and added that all these steps collectively have the power to reduce the overall costs of green hydrogen manufacturing by 20 per cent to about USD 2.75 per kilogram from the present USD 3.5.

Also Read

India's green goal offers companies $500 bn opportunity, says ReNew CEO

Luminous Power aims to double growth in next 4 years; to invest Rs 2,000 cr

Sales of solar energy kits rise to 5.2 mn globally in second half of 2022

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

ReNew makes strategic appointments to its independent board of directors

Singur saga: TaMo's arbitration award roils political waters in West Bengal

Vedanta Resources seals copper assets agreement with Zambian govt

Not happy with the grounded aircraft, says IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers

Hinduja bags 250MW solar project in tariff-based competitive bidding

Vistara offers complimentary WiFi to loyalty programme members on flights

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Sumant Sinha ReNew Power Solar industry

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon