AstraZeneca Pharma shares surge 12% after Q4 results; profit jumps 48%

AstraZeneca Pharma shares surge 12% after Q4 results; profit jumps 48%

AstraZeneca Pharma India rallied nearly 12 per cent after its net profit for the fourth quarter of the previous financial year jumped 48 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India rallied nearly 12 per cent on Monday after its net profit for the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (Q4 FY25) jumped 48 per cent to ₹58.25 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
The pharma major's stock rose as much as 11.87 per cent during the day to ₹8,919 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 20 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 11.2 per cent higher at ₹8,875 apiece, compared to a 0.54 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 10:54 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their third day while they have fallen 21 per cent this year, compared to a 4.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. AstraZeneca Pharma has a total market capitalisation of ₹22,195.5 crore, according to BSE data.
 

AstraZeneca Pharma Q4 results

The pharma major reported a 48 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY24 to ₹58.25 crore. Total revenue from operations stood at ₹480.48 crore, up 25.3 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
The company also recorded significant growth across therapeutic areas, achieving a 32 per cent increase in full-year revenue compared to the previous year. 

In its oncology business, the pharma major reported revenue of ₹315.85 crore in Q4FY25, a rise of 31.62 per cent. Additionally, revenue from biopharmaceuticals (cardiovascular, renal and metabolism; respiratory and immunology; and vaccines and immune therapies) rose 1.9 per cent to ₹122.74 crore. The rare disease segment grew to Rs 2 crore in Q4FY25, up from Rs 0.17 crore in Q4FY24. 

AstraZeneca Pharma management commentary

“FY2024–25 marked significant progress for AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited, driven by strong growth of 32 per cent," said Bhavana Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer and Director, AstraZeneca Pharma. "This reflects our strategic focus on science, specialists, and the strength of our innovation-led portfolio. As we scale impact across therapy areas, we remain committed to delivering sustainable value to the people, society, and the planet.”

About AstraZeneca Pharma

AstraZeneca Pharma is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, formed in 1999 through the merger of Sweden's Astra AB and Britain's Zeneca Group. 
 
The company is dedicated to developing and selling innovative medicines across various therapeutic areas, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal issues, infections, neuroscience, respiratory conditions, and inflammation.
 
The company has had a major presence in India for 45 years. AstraZeneca Pharma India oversees manufacturing, sales, and marketing operations, while the company also gained global recognition for its role in developing the Oxford–AstraZeneca Covid–19 vaccine 
 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

