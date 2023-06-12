Vivo exits German market after OnePlus, OPPO due to patent dispute

After OnePlus and OPPO, now smartphone brand Vivo has also exited the German market and said that its products are currently not available in the country.

"Unfortunately, vivo products are currently not available in Germany," Vivo said in a statement on its German website.

"Accordingly, no product information is available on our German website."

"If you use a vivo product, you can still rely on our customer service," it added.

The company also said that Vivo owners in Germany will still receive future software updates.

All these three brands that exited the German market are owned by Chinese conglomerate BBK Electronics.

According to WinFuture, Vivo has left the German market due to the patent dispute with Finnish telecom player Nokia.

In August last year, global smartphone makers OPPO and OnePlus had stopped sales of smartphones and smartwatches in Germany after they lost a patent lawsuit against Nokia.

Nokia had accused the companies of using its patented technology for processing 4G and 5G signals without paying for a license.

The companies blamed "Nokia's demand for an unreasonably high fee" for patents as the reason for the lawsuit.

--IANS

aj/prw/bg