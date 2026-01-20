AU Small Finance Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 26% to ₹668 crore
The Jaipur-based bank had posted a profit after tax of ₹528 crore in the corresponding period last year
Listen to This Article
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd on Tuesday reported a 26 per cent jump in profit after tax to ₹668 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.
The Jaipur-based bank had posted a profit after tax of ₹528 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The total income of the bank rose 16 per cent to ₹3,065 crore during the quarter under review from ₹2,641 crore in the same period of last year, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's net interest income also grew 16 per cent to ₹2,341 crore in the quarter from ₹2,023 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal (FY25).
On the asset quality front, the gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) remained unchanged at 2.3 per cent at the end of December 2025 from the year earlier.
Shares of the bank settled 1.95 per cent lower at ₹1,000.8 on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 7:50 PM IST