AU Small Finance Bank strengthens board with 2 new independent directors

The bank has appointed N S Venkatesh and Satyajit Dwivedi as non-executive independent directors for a three-year term, and reappointed Malini Thadani for a second three-year term

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) on Tuesday said it has strengthened its board with the appointment of two new independent directors and the reappointment of an existing one.
 
The bank has appointed N S Venkatesh and Satyajit Dwivedi as non-executive independent directors for a three-year term, and reappointed Malini Thadani for a second three-year term, subject to shareholder approval.
 
Venkatesh, a chartered accountant with over four decades of experience, has held leadership roles at IDBI, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and Lakshmi Vilas Bank. Dwivedi brings more than 35 years of experience in development finance, agriculture, microfinance and rural banking. He has held senior roles at NABARD, Nabkisan Finance and the National Centre for Financial Education.
 
 
AU SFB is the country’s largest small finance bank and the first to receive in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to transition into a universal bank.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

