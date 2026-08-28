August leads IPO listing returns, Tempsens emerges as CY26 frontrunner

Tempsens Instruments India has emerged as the best-performing mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of calendar year 2026 to date (CY26TD), making a strong debut on the bourses on August 28 with the highest listing-day premium recorded across mainboard debuts this year. The ₹650-crore issue listed at ₹580.70 on the National Stock Exchange, delivering gains of 93.57 per cent over its offer price of ₹300 per share at the end of its listing day, and pushing its free-float market capitalisation to ₹1,002.53 crore.

The performance surpasses earlier top debutants of the year, including Bharat Coking Coal with 76.43 per cent listing gains and Behari Lal Engineering with 76.21 per cent. Across the 53 mainboard IPOs listed in CY26TD, the average listing gain stands at 10.86 per cent, with the median issue size being ₹640.5 crore. Of the 53 IPOs that got listed in CY26, 17 were listed in August. Of these 17 IPOs, six are in the top 10 in terms of listing gains.

“The fundamentals of the company are strong. It caters to the power sector, which has a lot of growth visibility, and the IPO was priced well. So a combination of these factors led to a bumper listing,” said Geetanjali Kedia, chief analyst, SP Tulsian Investment Advisory Services. “Going forward, share price movement will depend whether company's earnings are able to meet markets' high-expectation,” she added.

The BSE IPO index surged 17 per cent year-to-date and stands at 18,380.86, up from nearly 15 per cent a year ago.

Large-ticket issues have seen mixed listing-day performance in CY26TD. SBI Funds Management raised nearly ₹9,813 crore but gained a modest 6.23 per cent on debut, while Manipal Health Enterprises listed 13.04 per cent higher after its near-₹9,277-crore issue. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, which raised ₹3,087 crore, dropped 17.62 per cent on debut.

Tempsens’ strong debut comes at a time when primary market sentiment is building momentum ahead of mega offerings from the Ambani family’s Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). Set to be India’s largest public issues this year by issue size, these upcoming mega-IPOs continue to draw institutional focus to the primary issuance pipeline.

"In the short term, fundamentals play a lesser role in many perception driven stocks. A lot of young and new retail investors aspire to make a quick return, so they jump on many individual stocks that start showing momentum," said G Chokkalingam, founder and chief executive, Equinomics Research.

"We have almost reached the stage where liquidity is getting exhausted. There are no takers for many old small- and mid-cap stocks now. Big issues like NSE and Jio will suck out lakhs of crores in liquidity. IPO responses are already becoming selective, and a correction in ongoing IPO boom may possibly come in three to six months due to shortage liquidity,” he added.

“If good, fundamentally strong companies write the IPOs well, they will be well-received,” said Kedia, adding that the IPO market is booming and that it is important to take a company-specific call while investing.