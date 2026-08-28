Friday, August 28, 2026 | 08:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsGold MonetisationUS CPT RulesNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPONepal flash floodsWeather Forecast
Home / Companies / News / August leads IPO listing returns, Tempsens emerges as CY26 frontrunner

August leads IPO listing returns, Tempsens emerges as CY26 frontrunner

Tempsens Instruments gained 93.57 per cent on its listing day, while six of the 17 mainboard IPOs listed in August ranked among CY26's top 10 debut performers

IPO

Tempsens Instruments India has emerged as the best-performing mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of calendar year 2026

Shilpa Rangarajan Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tempsens Instruments India has emerged as the best-performing mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of calendar year 2026 to date (CY26TD), making a strong debut on the bourses on August 28 with the highest listing-day premium recorded across mainboard debuts this year. The ₹650-crore issue listed at ₹580.70 on the National Stock Exchange, delivering gains of 93.57 per cent over its offer price of ₹300 per share at the end of its listing day, and pushing its free-float market capitalisation to ₹1,002.53 crore.
 
The performance surpasses earlier top debutants of the year, including Bharat Coking Coal with 76.43 per cent listing gains and Behari Lal Engineering with 76.21 per cent. Across the 53 mainboard IPOs listed in CY26TD, the average listing gain stands at 10.86 per cent, with the median issue size being ₹640.5 crore. Of the 53 IPOs that got listed in CY26, 17 were listed in August. Of these 17 IPOs, six are in the top 10 in terms of listing gains.
 
 
“The fundamentals of the company are strong. It caters to the power sector, which has a lot of growth visibility, and the IPO was priced well. So a combination of these factors led to a bumper listing,” said Geetanjali Kedia, chief analyst, SP Tulsian Investment Advisory Services. “Going forward, share price movement will depend whether company's earnings are able to meet markets' high-expectation,” she added.
 
The BSE IPO index surged 17 per cent year-to-date and stands at 18,380.86, up from nearly 15 per cent a year ago.
 
Large-ticket issues have seen mixed listing-day performance in CY26TD. SBI Funds Management raised nearly ₹9,813 crore but gained a modest 6.23 per cent on debut, while Manipal Health Enterprises listed 13.04 per cent higher after its near-₹9,277-crore issue. Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, which raised ₹3,087 crore, dropped 17.62 per cent on debut.

Also Read

SEBI

Sebi bars Trafiksol ITS, promoters from securities market for one year

Reliance Jio

Sebi gives green light to Jio Platforms IPO, six other public offers

stock market live updates

Stock Market Close: Sensex snaps 2-day losing streak, gains 331 pts; Nifty at 24,176; IT shines

ESDS Software Solution IPO

ESDS Software IPO sails through on 1st day, GMP at 77%; check reviews

(From left) Rushabh Gandhi, MD & CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance and Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce - South Asia at the IndiaFirst Life & Salesforce Press Conference | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

IndiaFirst Life is not likely to see drop in headcount from AI adoptionpremium

 
Tempsens’ strong debut comes at a time when primary market sentiment is building momentum ahead of mega offerings from the Ambani family’s Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). Set to be India’s largest public issues this year by issue size, these upcoming mega-IPOs continue to draw institutional focus to the primary issuance pipeline.
 
"In the short term, fundamentals play a lesser role in many perception driven stocks. A lot of young and new retail investors aspire to make a quick return, so they jump on many individual stocks that start showing momentum," said G Chokkalingam, founder and chief executive, Equinomics Research.
 
"We have almost reached the stage where liquidity is getting exhausted. There are no takers for many old small- and mid-cap stocks now. Big issues like NSE and Jio will suck out lakhs of crores in liquidity. IPO responses are already becoming selective, and a correction in ongoing IPO boom may possibly come in three to six months due to shortage liquidity,” he added.
 
“If good, fundamentally strong companies write the IPOs well, they will be well-received,” said Kedia, adding that the IPO market is booming and that it is important to take a company-specific call while investing.
   

More From This Section

Mahindra Group

Mahindra Group expands Battery-as-a-Service model to entire eSUV portfolio

Subhash Chandra, Chairman Emeritus of ZEE and Chairman of the Essel Group

Essel Group's Subhash Chandra seeks independent auditor for borrowings

ola

Ola Electric launches S1Z with homegrown LFP cells, starts at ₹79,999

Noel Tata

Noel Tata, Shapoorji Pallonji discuss share swap for Tata Sons stake sale

BPCL

E20 won't be replaced by E10, BPCL says amid debate over older cars

Topics : IPOs listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 8:11 PM IST