Auto major Honda finally enters electric scooter market, banking on 'trust'

HMSI is the last major two-wheeler manufacturer to enter the electric scooter market. Competitors such as TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, and Hero Motocorp are already key players in this segment

HMSI President Tsutsumu Otani with other senior HMSI executives during the unveiling of company's first electric scooters in Bengaluru

Deepak Patel Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has entered the electric scooter market, emphasising “trust and reliability” as its key selling points, said Yogesh Mathur, director, sales and marketing, on Wednesday.
 
“The most important point is trust... because there are a lot of pain points for electric vehicle (EV) customers in the market. They are not happy with the kind of products currently available,” he told reporters after HMSI unveiled its first two electric scooters – the swappable battery-run Activa E and the fixed battery-run QC1 – in Bengaluru.
 
Mathur mentioned that the two-wheeler industry is expecting lower double-digit volume sales growth in 2024-25 due to the implementation of new emission norms from April 1, which will lead to price increases. This financial year, the two-wheeler industry has seen higher double-digit volume sales growth.
 
 
HMSI will begin accepting bookings for its two electric scooters on January 1, with deliveries starting in February. The company will announce the prices after the booking process begins.
 
“Our strategy is clear: establishing a service network before a sales network is our key focus. This ensures customers can rely on us and trust our products,” Mathur said.
 
Of its 6,000 sales and service touchpoints across India, more than 1,000 are main dealerships. These will be the first to be upgraded to handle EV sales and services.

“Within the first year, we aim to enter 50 per cent of EV markets. Main dealerships in these markets will be upgraded initially to manage EV sales and services,” Mathur stated.
 
HMSI is the last major two-wheeler manufacturer to enter the electric scooter market. Competitors such as TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, and Hero Motocorp are already key players in this segment.
 
HMSI president Tsutsumu Otani said the company has set a target to produce and sell 100,000 units of electric scooters in the first year.
 
Otani acknowledged that growth in the electric two-wheeler market has slowed recently, but the long-term outlook remains positive. He clarified that EVs are just one of the pathways to achieving carbon neutrality, alongside other vehicles running on biofuels or compressed natural gas (CNG).
 
HMSI, India’s second-largest two-wheeler maker, has experienced volume sales growth this financial year. The company sold 3.434 million units between April and October, marking a 28.71 per cent year-on-year increase.
 
Mathur reiterated that volume sales growth in the next financial year will be in lower double digits due to price hikes stemming from new emission norms.
 
“The last quarter will determine the overall growth of the two-wheeler market in India for the next financial year, as the transition from OBD-2A to OBD-2B norms takes place,” he said.
 
OBD-2A (On-Board Diagnostics 2A) norms, which require real-time monitoring of emissions through onboard diagnostic systems, are currently in effect. OBD-2B norms, a more advanced version, will be implemented from April 1 next year.
 
“This technology change will lead to a substantial price hike. While volume sales growth will remain in double digits, it will be in the lower range,” Mathur added.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

