Honda Motors recalls CRF1100 Africa Twin units to fix throttle operation

Honda Motors recalls CRF1100 Africa Twin units to fix throttle operation

The recall affects certain units of this adventure motorcycle manufactured between February 2022 and October 2022. | File photo of Honda logo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday said it is recalling certain units of CRF1100 Africa Twin to rectify issues with throttle operation.

The voluntary recall is aligned with the global market action, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

The recall affects certain units of this adventure motorcycle manufactured between February 2022 and October 2022, it said.

The company has identified a concern with the motorcycle's throttle operation, HMSI said.

During acceleration, the wheelie control system may get activated unexpectedly which in some cases may lead to loss of balance, it stated.

As a corrective measure, Honda will update the ECU software in the affected motorcycles with the correct programming, HMSI said.

 

This will be done free of cost irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle and shall be carried out at BigWing Topline dealerships across India, it added.

Customers can also check if their vehicle falls under this campaign by submitting their unique vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Honda BigWing website, it said.

To avoid any inconvenience or waiting at the dealership, customers are requested to book their service appointment in advance as per their availability, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

