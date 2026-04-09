Axis Bank joins interoperable netbanking platform Banking Connect

NPCI Bharat BillPay (NBBL) on Thursday said that Axis Bank was live on the Banking Connect platform, joining other major banks such as SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

It is also building features such as Direct-to-Merchant Settlements, Third-Party Verification (TPV), and mandate and lien capabilities, which will expand its utility for businesses with more complex or high-volume payment requirements, it said.

This integration will enable the bank’s 37 million customers to experience a faster checkout process and a more intuitive netbanking journey across more than 4,800 merchants in India, NBBL said in a statement.

The Banking Connect platform offers simplified onboarding, reduces time for integration and allows payment aggregators to ‘activate merchants’ through standardised application programming interfaces (APIs) and toolkits.

It provides interoperability between PAs and different banks for netbanking transactions. It was launched in 2025.

Eight banks and 11 PAs are live on the platform.

“The platform’s growing adoption reflects the trust and confidence our partners and customers place in NBBL’s infrastructure. Our focus remains on building future-ready digital rails that enhance payment experiences for consumers and strengthen operational efficiency for businesses,” said Noopur Chaturvedi, MD and CEO, NBBL.

NBBL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

In the legacy netbanking model, every payment aggregator had to forge individual partnerships with each bank to process transactions. As aggregators multiplied, banks were left managing a complex web of integrations.

Banking Connect simplifies this by serving as a central switch, enabling interoperability through a single connection instead of multiple bilateral tie-ups.

“By leveraging Banking Connect as a single interoperable switch, we can streamline integrations, improve operational efficiency, and deliver a more seamless checkout experience. As digital payments continue to evolve, we remain focused on adopting modern, scalable infrastructure that enhances convenience for Axis customers and strengthens India’s growing digital payments ecosystem,” said Arnika Dixit, president and head — cards, payments and wealth management, Axis Bank.