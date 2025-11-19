Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Auto acquires majority stake in Austrian motorcycle maker KTM

Bajaj Auto acquires majority stake in Austrian motorcycle maker KTM

The company has also changed the name of Pierer Bajaj AG (PBAG) to Bajaj Auto International Holdings AG and PIERER Mobility AG (PMAG) -- the holding company of KTM AG

Bajaj Auto

In May this year, Bajaj Auto announced its intention to acquire a majority stake in KTM through its wholly-owned subsidiary | Photo: X@_bajaj_auto_ltd

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Wednesday announced the completion of acquisition of a majority stake in Austrian bike maker KTM following receipt of necessary approvals from European regulators for its 800-million euro transaction.

The company has also changed the name of Pierer Bajaj AG (PBAG) to Bajaj Auto International Holdings AG and PIERER Mobility AG (PMAG) -- the holding company of KTM AG, the shares of which are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and Vienna Stock Exchange -- to Bajaj Mobility AG, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this month the company had stated that out of nine regulatory approvals it had received eight and on November 10, it had received notification from the European Commission for the same.

 

In May this year, Bajaj Auto announced its intention to acquire a majority stake in KTM through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, which has arranged a debt funding package of 800 million euro (about Rs 7,765 crore), to shift gears from hitherto being a dormant minority investor to a majority owner in the global KTM company.

Prior to the transaction, Bajaj Auto through BAIHBV held 49.9 per cent stake in its associate -- Pierer Bajaj AG (PBAG) in Austria. The remaining controlling stake in PBAG was held by Pierer Industrie AG, owned by entrepreneur Stefan Pierer.

Also Read

bajaj auto shares in focus after Q2

Bajaj Auto gains on multiple stock upgrades post Q2 results; outlook here

Bajaj Auto showroom

Bajaj Auto posts highest ever quarterly revenue and PAT in Q2FY26

bajaj auto

Bajaj Auto Q2 results: Net profit jumps 53% to ₹2,122 cr, revenue up 19%

Bajaj Auto Ltd

Bajaj Auto plans KTM turnaround with India production shift, job cuts

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Q2 results today: Bajaj Auto, Nykaa, Hindalco among 203 firms on Nov 7

PBAG held a nearly 75 per cent stake in its subsidiary, Pierer Mobility AG (PMAG), the holding company of KTM AG. Thus, Bajaj effectively held 37.5 per cent in PMAG/KTM, through the above chain.

"In view of the fulfilment of all the conditions precedent of the said Call Option Agreement, the transaction to acquire all 50,100 shares of PBAG by BAIH from PIAG, has been completed on November 18, 2025," Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Further, Bajaj Auto said,"This has also consummated the acquisition of the sole controlling stake by the company through its wholly owned subsidiary, viz., BAIH in PBAG and thereby acquisition of a controlling stake in PMAG and KTM."  BAIH will now hold 100 per cent of the total shareholding of PBAG, and through PBAG shall hold 74.9 per cent in PMAG/KTM, it added.

Thus, PBAG has become the wholly owned subsidiary of BAIH and in turn a step-down subsidiary of the company, effective from November 18, 2025, Bajaj Auto said.

PMAG/KTM have also become the step-down subsidiaries of BAIH and the company, effective from November 18, 2025, it added.

With the exit of the Pierer Group from PBAG and therefore, PMAG/KTM, Bajaj Auto said the name of Pierer Bajaj AG (PBAG) has been changed to Bajaj Auto International Holdings AG and that of PIERER Mobility AG (PMAG) to Bajaj Mobility AG.

Moreover, the supervisory boards and management boards of PBAG, PMAG and KTM are reconstituted, the filing said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Group

Adani Enterprises secures approval for $1.53 bn Jaiprakash takeover plan

Renewable energy, climate

Inox Wind ties up with KP Energy to jointly develop wind-solar projects

B9 BeveragesB9 Beverages

Japan's Kirin Holdings mulls exit from B9 Beverages as losses, debt mount

Adani ports

SC may send Adani Krishnapatnam Port's plea on environmental penalty to NGT

JM Hegde, managing director (MD), Biorad Medisys

Biorad Medisys works on 'pacemaker' for managing diabetes with VNS techpremium

Topics : Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto KTM Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon